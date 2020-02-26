Saratoga County highway workers honored for ice rescue

Four Saratoga County public works employees were honored Tuesday by the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors for their rescue of a snowmobiler who went through ice on Great Sacandaga Lake last month.
DPW employees Jeff Gray, Rob Crist, Preston Allen Jr. and Aaron Colvin were honored with an official county proclamation commemorating their lifesaving actions to pull Gloversville resident Ed Fitzgerald from the frigid water near Conklingville Dam in Hadley on Jan. 31.
A resident of the area who saw Fitzgerald riding and had concerns about thin ice heard him yelling for help. He called 911, and the DPW workers were in the area and were the first on scene.
Fitzgerald was about 40 feet offshore, with ice too thin to reach him without some special accommodations.
Crist, who is a volunteer firefighter, heard the emergency radio call and he and his coworkers, Allen and Colvin, were about three miles away and rushed to the scene. Gray was nearby on Kathan Road.
Allen and Crist grabbed a rowboat that was on the shore nearby, andwith only a two by four piece of lumber as a paddle, they were able to get to Fitzgerald. While Crist rowed, Allen scooped up Fitzgerald and the men pulled the boat to shore with a rope.
“We are extremely proud of these men who put themselves at risk to save another,” said Day Supervisor Preston Allen, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors. “They represent the best of our county employees who not only do their job well but are always there to help others and in this case to help save Mr. Fitzgerald’s life.”
"This is neighbor helping neighbor and we owe a debt of gratitude to these four men who don’t want to be called heroes, but they are in our eyes," the chairman added.
Fitzgerald attended Tuesday's ceremony. He estimated he spent about a half-hour in the water before he was pulled out. He was hospitalized after he was rescued, but has since recovered.
"They gave me a second lease on life," he told Post-Star newspartner NewsChannel 13. "I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for them. Indebted, I don't know how I'll pay the debt, but it's something I have to work on."
