Saratoga County has 10 more positive cases
Saratoga County

Saratoga County is seeing a steady increase in coronavirus cases.

Coronavirus cases continue to climb in Saratoga County, despite very limited testing.

There were 10 new cases reported Thursday afternoon for a total of 87 positive tests, and Public Health officials warned that there are likely many more cases going undetected.

“The slower rate of increase in confirmed cases is related to the reduced accessibility of tests in the region, not necessarily a ‘flattening of the curve,’” said county spokesman Ridge Harris. “The virus continues to spread throughout the community, and it is important that everyone continues to take precautions to protect themselves.”

Just two weeks ago, the county announced its third case.

This is the progression of positive tests in the county:

  • March 12: 3
  • March 16: 4
  • March 17: 10
  • March 18: 18
  • March 19: 21
  • March 21: 40
  • March 22: 54
  • March 23: 61 (first person hospitalized)
  • March 24: 64 (4 hospitalized)
  • March 25:77 (5 hospitalized)
  • March 26: 87 (5 hospitalized)

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

