Saratoga County has highest seven-day rolling positivity rate in Capital Region

Saratoga County has the highest seven-day rolling positivity rate in the Capital Region — 14.8%.

There have been 800 new COVID cases over the last seven days in Saratoga County, according to the county's Department of Public Health Services.

According to the same data, there are 29 county residents who are hospitalized from COVID.

There are 520 active cases of COVID in Saratoga County.

Warren County

Warren County Health Services reported 72 new cases on Thursday, 38 of which stemmed from at-home test results.

There have been 357 new COVID cases over the last five days, according to Health Services.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for Warren County is 9.9%, according to Health Services.

There is one new county resident who was hospitalized from COVID, bringing the total amount of those hospitalized in Warren County to eight.

Glens Falls Hospital has 14 new COVID cases, with one in the ICU, according to hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew.

Free COVID-19 at-home test kits remain available to the public at the Warren County Municipal Center, at the DMV and the Human Services Building's entrance.

Washington County

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for Washington County is 9.8%, according to state data.

As of Thursday, 47 county residents tested positive out of 364 administered tests, according to state data.

Capital Region/statewide

As of Thursday, there were 827 positive COVID cases out of 7,083 administered tests in the Capital Region, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the region is 10.7%.

That rate statewide is 7.2%, according to state data.

Statewide, 10,251 citizens tested positive out of 132,139 administered tests.

