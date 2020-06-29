Saratoga County Fair to go virtual this year

BALLSTON SPA — The Saratoga County Fair, canceled by the coronavirus pandemic restrictions on crowd sizes, will continue on as a virtual event this summer.

The fair will be held as a virtual event over its originally scheduled dates of July 21-26. Beginning July 20, the fair will have posts, contests and events on its website at saratogacountyfair.org.

The fair will also hold its annual beauty contest as a virtual event. Monday is the deadline for entries, and the fair queen will be announced on opening day, July 21.

Fair organizers plan to update the Saratoga County Fair website and Facebook page with schedules of upcoming events. For more information, contact the fair office at 518-885-9701.

