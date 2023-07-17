From the Fair Organizers: The 2023 Saratoga County Fair will officially kick off with a Grand Opening Ceremony featuring local and regional dignitaries and leaders.

Grand Opening Ceremony Details: Tuesday, July 18, 5:30 p.m. at the Jeff Townsend Live Music Pavilion on the Saratoga County Fair Grounds, 162 Prospect St, Ballston Spa, N.Y.

Invited Dignitaries: Congressman Paul Tonko, State Senator Jim Tedisco, Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh, Saratoga County Clerk Craig Hayner, Town of Milton Supervisor Scott Ostrander, Town of Ballston Supervisor Eric Connolly, Ballston Spa Mayor Frank Rossi, Capital Region Chamber Sr. Vice President Peter Bardunias, Saratoga County Agricultural Society President Timothy Welch and others.

The 2023 Saratoga County Fair runs from Tuesday, July 18 through Sunday, July 23. Tuesday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., www.SaratogaCountyFair.org.