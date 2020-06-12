Saratoga County DMV to reopen by appointment only

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Saratoga County DMV offices in Ballston Spa and Clifton Park will reopen to the public starting Monday by appointment only.

The Wilton DMV office will remain closed until restrictions are lifted to reopen the interior of malls.

According to a news release, customers who previously had appointments with Saratoga County DMV have been contacted and given priority appointments.

The Saratoga County DMV is reopening with social distancing protocols in place. Staff will wear appropriate PPE and follow social distancing protocols. Customers must wear masks and follow all social distancing protocols. Only the individual needed to complete the transaction is allowed into the building unless someone is needed for assistance or is accompanying a minor.

Customers are asked to arrive no earlier than 10 minutes before their appointment time and may be required to wait outside or in their vehicle after checking in, as only a limited number of people are allowed in the building at a time. Those arriving more than five minutes late may forfeit their appointment due to expected high demand for appointments. Customers are asked to download and fill out necessary forms prior to their appointment. Forms are available at the County DMV’s website www.saratogacountyny.gov/dmv. Customer ID is required at check in.

To make an appointment, please call 518-383-2480, ext. 3921. Saratoga County DMV’s hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

