Saratoga County distributing unexpected vaccine doses

Although people are searching for COVID vaccine doses, some pharmacies in Saratoga County had the surreal problem of not being able to find enough eligible residents.
With days left before the vaccine had to be used, pharmacies turned over 400 doses to Saratoga County, said Todd Kusnierz, Moreau town supervisor and chairman of the county Board of Supervisors.
The doses were supposed to go to the elderly.
Every town supervisor was asked to provide names, but they had only 24 hours' notice, no one had a list in advance, there were far more needy and eligible people than vaccine available, and chaos ensued. In the end, the county located about 200 homebound seniors who will be visited by emergency medical crews to get vaccinated, and 200 other seniors who could travel to a vaccination site on Saturday.
But for everyone else, there is no waiting list.
Kusnierz said he doesn’t know when the county will get more doses for elderly residents. The state rules say that counties should vaccinate essential workers, such as firefighters, while pharmacies vaccinate everyone age 65 and older.
With no indication of more doses coming, he said he didn’t want to offer “a false sense of security.”
On Friday, Public Health officials discussed taking names and making multiple lists, for each category of eligible people. Then, whenever they get doses earmarked for any group, they will be ready.
But they hit immediate problems.
First, they couldn’t do it online.
“We didn’t have the bandwidth,” Kusnierz said.
Kinney Drugs has tried to collect names online for its vaccine and its website crashes within seconds every time it sends out a text alert, saying that it is scheduling people.
They considered publishing a phone number, but that would require staff.
“We didn’t have the personnel to take 200,000 calls,” Kusnierz said. “So they’re still looking at it.”
The real problem is lack of supply. So little vaccine is being spread out among so many places that it’s hard to run an efficient operation.
“Don’t have a list, just show up and show proof of age” is how it should be run, he said. “We just have to shake loose more supply.”
With Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine study completed, more shots may be available soon. But Johnson & Johnson has only manufactured about 7 million doses so far, out of a promised 100 million.
In the meantime, town supervisors expressed their displeasure at a committee meeting Wednesday. On Friday, Kusnierz said the situation was “absolutely horrific,” because not every old person could be vaccinated.
“I have people calling me about their 80-, 90-year-old parents. To not be able to get them scheduled is just heartbreaking,” he said.
To make his share of the list of seniors to be vaccinated Saturday, he called the Moreau Community Center and asked for a list of seniors confined to home and of elderly people with compromised immune systems. His office contacted each person and got them scheduled if they wanted the vaccine.
Other supervisors said they should not have been put in a position of deciding which people got on the list, especially not with a 24-hour deadline.
Kusnierz acknowledged that, but said he’s hoping the county’s quick action will earn it more doses. The county is one of the fastest in the state in vaccine distribution.
“That makes Saratoga County have great standing,” he said hopefully. “That will help if the state has more vaccine and it’s looking to where to send it.”
