Saratoga County distributing unexpected vaccine doses

Although people are searching for COVID vaccine doses, some pharmacies in Saratoga County had the surreal problem of not being able to find enough eligible residents.

With days left before the vaccine had to be used, pharmacies turned over 400 doses to Saratoga County, said Todd Kusnierz, Moreau town supervisor and chairman of the county Board of Supervisors.

The doses were supposed to go to the elderly.

Every town supervisor was asked to provide names, but they had only 24 hours' notice, no one had a list in advance, there were far more needy and eligible people than vaccine available, and chaos ensued. In the end, the county located about 200 homebound seniors who will be visited by emergency medical crews to get vaccinated, and 200 other seniors who could travel to a vaccination site on Saturday.

But for everyone else, there is no waiting list.

Kusnierz said he doesn’t know when the county will get more doses for elderly residents. The state rules say that counties should vaccinate essential workers, such as firefighters, while pharmacies vaccinate everyone age 65 and older.

With no indication of more doses coming, he said he didn’t want to offer “a false sense of security.”