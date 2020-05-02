Saratoga County COVID-19 cases increase by three to 358

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BALLSTON SPA — Saratoga County picked up three more cases of COVID-19 for a total of 358.

The number of people who are hospitalized with the virus has decreased by one to 10, according to a news release issued on Saturday from the Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services.

The county on Saturday also announced the creation of a new data dashboard located on the Department of Public Health Services’ COVID-19 website at www.saratogacountyny.gov that will contain a more specific breakdown of information including the number of cases and quarantines, hospitalizations and deaths, total positive cases by municipality and graphs on daily and total confirmed cases. The information will be updated each weekday.

As of Friday, the 14 people had died from COVID-19 in the county. The highest number of positive cases is in Clifton Park with 77 followed by Halfmoon with 52, Saratoga Springs with 39; Wilton, 28; and Malta, 25.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

