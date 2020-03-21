Saratoga County COVID-19 cases jump to 40; Essex County confirms two more cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in Saratoga County has increased to 40 on Saturday, up from 24, as more people have gotten tested.

In addition, two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Essex County, bringing the total to three.

Saratoga County spokesman Ridge Harris said as more tests have come back, the number of positive cases has increased.

Harris said in some instances the confirmed cases are family members living within the same residence. He did not provide a specific breakdown of cases but said the virus has spread throughout the county.

“It takes a few days for the symptoms to show up and in the meantime the virus is still contagious,” Harris said.

He said people are encouraged to stay home as much as possible. Even if they are not showing symptoms of a cough, fever and trouble breathing, they may be a carrier of the disease and not realize it.

“We want to make sure everybody, especially the vulnerable folks, are staying home as much as they can,” he said.