Saratoga County COVID-19 cases jump to 40; Essex County confirms two more cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in Saratoga County has increased to 40 on Saturday, up from 24, as more people have gotten tested.
In addition, two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Essex County, bringing the total to three.
Saratoga County spokesman Ridge Harris said as more tests have come back, the number of positive cases has increased.
Harris said in some instances the confirmed cases are family members living within the same residence. He did not provide a specific breakdown of cases but said the virus has spread throughout the county.
“It takes a few days for the symptoms to show up and in the meantime the virus is still contagious,” Harris said.
He said people are encouraged to stay home as much as possible. Even if they are not showing symptoms of a cough, fever and trouble breathing, they may be a carrier of the disease and not realize it.
“We want to make sure everybody, especially the vulnerable folks, are staying home as much as they can,” he said.
Businesses with surplus personal protective gear used by medical staff such as N95 masks, gloves and gowns are asked to contact the Saratoga County Office of Emergency Services if they would be able to make a donation to the county’s emergency management team.
Warren County and Washington County still each have one positive COVID-19 test each.
The Essex County Health Department learned of the second and third case on Friday evening and Saturday morning, respectively. The newly identified cases are a husband and wife who had travel history and had been self-isolating at home, according to a news release.
County staff is identifying and reaching out to anyone who may have had close contact with the confirmed cases, which appears at this time to be limited. Any person who may have an exposure risk will receive information and guidance from county health officials.
“Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 are immediately placed under a mandatory isolation order and are monitored daily by our health department,” said Linda Beers, director of public health for Essex County, in a news release. “We not only confirm compliance with the isolation orders, we track the health of these individuals, ensuring their needs are being met throughout the duration of the isolation period.”
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.