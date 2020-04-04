Saratoga County confirms two more COVID-19 cases, total now 150

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BALLSTON SPA — Saratoga County has two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday morning, according to the Department of Public Health.

There are now a total of 150 confirmed cases. Sixteen of those people are hospitalized at this time.

County health officials reiterated that the number of testing kits for the novel coronavirus remains limited. Residents are encouraged to contact their primary care provider if they are experiencing symptoms of the disease, which include a fever, persistent cough and shortness of breath.

A doctor’s order is required in order to receive a COVID-19 test, which are conducted in a clinical setting. The Saratoga County Department of Public Health does not conduct testing and can only order testing in limited circumstances, according to a news release.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

