Saratoga County announces two more deaths due to COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

BALLSTON SPA — The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services on Saturday announced that there are six new cases of COVID-19 and two more people have died from the virus.

A 61-year-old male from Clifton Park and a 77-year-old male from Mechanicville are the eighth and ninth people to die from the disease, according to a news release.

There are 259 confirmed cases in the county. Eleven people are hospitalized with the virus, which is three fewer than the previous day.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared that anyone who is out in public must wear a mask if social distancing is not possible.

County officials say they are aware of shortages of masks. They are pointing to resources on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov outlining how to wear a mask and make a homemade one.

Individuals also should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose and mouth when removing their face covering and wash hands immediately after removing. They should also wash their homemade mask often.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 5 Angry 0