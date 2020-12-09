Saratoga contact tracers overwhelmed

Saratoga County’s contact tracers can’t keep up with the number of new coronavirus cases, the new health commissioner announced Wednesday.

Contact tracers are now prioritizing contacts that are at most risk of severe illness or death, rather than notifying everyone who had close contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus.

“Having to prioritize is necessary but not ideal,” said county Health Commissioner Dr. Daniel Kuhles, who has been on the job just 15 days. “The fact of the matter is the laboratory system, the health care system and the public health system are really challenged right now.”

In Warren County, contact tracers are working later and later at night but are staying on the job.

“We don’t go home until the job is done every night,” said Warren County Public Health Director Ginelle Jones. “We are very fortunate and thankful that we have a dedicated, experienced staff, and have been able to take care of all of our cases. I have to credit their passion, dedication and willingness to work the hours that are needed.”

They are working into the night and every weekend. Other county agencies have stepped in to help as well.