Saratoga contact tracers overwhelmed

Saratoga County’s contact tracers can’t keep up with the number of new coronavirus cases, the new health commissioner announced Wednesday.
Contact tracers are now prioritizing contacts that are at most risk of severe illness or death, rather than notifying everyone who had close contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus.
“Having to prioritize is necessary but not ideal,” said county Health Commissioner Dr. Daniel Kuhles, who has been on the job just 15 days. “The fact of the matter is the laboratory system, the health care system and the public health system are really challenged right now.”
In Warren County, contact tracers are working later and later at night but are staying on the job.
“We don’t go home until the job is done every night,” said Warren County Public Health Director Ginelle Jones. “We are very fortunate and thankful that we have a dedicated, experienced staff, and have been able to take care of all of our cases. I have to credit their passion, dedication and willingness to work the hours that are needed.”
They are working into the night and every weekend. Other county agencies have stepped in to help as well.
In Saratoga County, tracers had to make about 1,000 calls each day to notify close contacts and start quarantines. Now they will look only at cases in which test results came back within six days of the onset of symptoms. That means people who wait a couple of days before getting tested are less likely to be contact-traced.
Once a contact tracer has the list of people with whom the patient had close contact, tracers will prioritize calling people who live, work or visit congregate living facilities, high-density workplaces or other settings, such as big events, that could lead to many exposures. Contact tracers will also prioritize calling health care providers, emergency medical services personnel, firefighters, other first responders and people who have a high risk of severe illness.
Saratoga County officials are pleading with the public to help break the chains of transmission by asking their close contacts to quarantine for 14 days and by voluntarily isolating themselves for 10 days after experiencing symptoms.
Pressure at hospital
Albany Medical Center Hospital is also under pressure and began transferring some coronavirus patients to other hospitals in the region. One patient was sent to Glens Falls Hospital on Monday night.
Glens Falls Hospital saw its local caseload almost double, from four to seven, in less than a week. In the last 22 days, the hospital has cared for 20% of the entire year’s coronavirus admissions, said spokesman Ray Agnew.
“As a community, we need to be more vigilant and cognizant of our risk-taking behavior, such as unnecessary group gatherings,” he said.
Saratoga County Health Commissioner Kuhles said the surge of new cases from Thanksgiving is probably near the peak, if not over it, but hospitalizations won't peak for another week or more.
The people being hospitalized now are generally not nursing home residents.
“It really is people with chronic medical conditions,” he said. “Their ages vary.”
Vaccine on the way
Nursing home residents and staff will begin getting vaccinated on Dec. 21, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press conference Wednesday.
The state is receiving enough vaccine to vaccinate all of them, and officials anticipate receiving enough to give them all their second dose in three weeks. The state will also begin to vaccinate high risk health care workers next week, and all of that group should be covered by the end of the second week of the vaccination program.
Bolton Central School
A secondary student tested positive after coming to school ill Tuesday.
“The student was in our building for 17 minutes on Tuesday, Dec. 8. Masks were worn and social distancing was in place,” wrote Michael J. Graney in a letter to the community.
Due to the short period of time that the student was in the building, Warren County decided there was “no deemed exposure,” he said.
Hadley-Luzerne Elementary School
Two people at the elementary school have tested positive. One person had not been in school for several days and the other person had “limited contact” with others, so no one needed to be quarantined, Superintendent Beecher Baker wrote in a letter to the community.
Minerva school closing through Thursday
Minerva Central School closed for two days after a person tested positive Tuesday night. The school will remain closed Thursday, giving officials time to do contact tracing and clean the building.
Prospect School
Prospect School in Queensbury closed one program for 14 days after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. All of the students affected are switching to virtual school.
Queensbury Middle School
On Tuesday, a person in the Queensbury Middle School community tested positive. But the person had not been in the building since last Friday. Warren County Health Services did not advise anyone to quarantine.
Salem Elementary School
Another person at Salem Elementary School has tested positive, wrote Superintendent David Glover. The school was already closed, and the case does not affect the plans to reopen on Dec. 15, he said.
The person was in the building on Monday and school officials are using logs and attendance records to determine if anyone had close contact.
Saratoga Springs district
The district is closing Dorothy Nolan Elementary School for two days in response to the number of cases at the school. Students will learn virtually on Thursday and Friday. Four students and one teacher have tested positive there in the last week, and two of the students tested positive Tuesday.
Schuylerville High School
A staff member at the high school tested positive Wednesday. A number of staff and students were sent home early Wednesday and told to quarantine after the school district quickly did contact tracing for close contacts. The staff member was last in the building on Friday.
South Glens Falls
A person in the Moreau Elementary School community tested positive Tuesday after being in the building on Monday. But the person had no contact with students. The district is assisting the county with contact tracing to determine if any staff had close contact.
Prison cases
One inmate is ill at Great Meadow Correctional Facility, for a total of 47 since March. The person is the only one currently ill. There are no current cases at the nearby Washington Correctional Facility.
Wednesday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 15 new cases, for a total of 629 confirmed cases since March, and two recoveries, for a total of 486 recoveries among confirmed cases. Another resident was hospitalized, for a total of five, one of whom is in critical condition. There are 108 people ill, and 102 of them are mildly ill.
- Of the new Warren County cases, six caught the virus from a sick household member, two caught it from an acquaintance, one was infected at a Thanksgiving gathering, one had contact with an infected person in another county, and five people caught the virus from unknown sources.
- Washington County reported 12 new cases, for a total of 500 confirmed cases since March. There are 65 people currently ill, and one is hospitalized, an increase from the last week. Of the new cases, five people caught the virus from people known by the county to have the virus, and seven others caught it from unknown sources in the community.
- Saratoga County reported 137 new cases, for a total of 2,998 confirmed cases since March. There were eight recoveries, for a total of 1,952. There are 1,021 people currently ill and 16 are hospitalized, one more than on Tuesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases include two village of Corinth residents (for a total of five), six Moreau residents (for a total of 16), one South Glens Falls resident (for a total of seven), and 17 Wilton residents (for a total of 76). Still ill: five town of Corinth residents, three village of Corinth residents, one Hadley resident, 10 Moreau residents, four Northumberland residents, 10 town of Saratoga residents, six Schuylerville residents, four South Glens Falls residents, three Victory residents and 59 Wilton residents.
- Essex County reported 13 new cases, for a total of 304 cases since March, and one more hospitalization. There are 62 people currently ill, five whom are hospitalized. One of the new cases is an inmate.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 13 coronavirus patients, and Glens Falls Hospital reported eight. Region-wide, there are 234 people hospitalized, an increase of 30 patients in the last week, and 26% of the hospital beds in the Capital Region are still available for use. In the intensive care units around the region, 45% of the beds are available.
For Tuesday, the most recent date for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 460 new cases, a positive test rate of 7.5%. The region’s seven-day average was 5.1%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.8% and a weekly average of 2.7%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 1.9% and a seven-day average of 2.3%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 6% and a weekly average of 5%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 3.4% and a seven-day average of 2.3%.
- Statewide, 10,600 people tested positive Tuesday, a positive test rate of 5.44%. The hot spots had a positive test rate of 7.08% and the state without hot spots had a positive test rate of 4.86%.
- There were 4,993 people hospitalized with coronavirus and 95 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
