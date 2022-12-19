Saratoga Biochar Solutions leaders host virtual public meeting

Saratoga Biochar Solutions CEO, chief operating officer and president all said they would gladly put a biochar facility in their backyards on Monday night during their virtual public information meeting.

“It’s actually the only product I trust enough to apply barefoot,” Meeker said of the company’s carbon-based fertilizer.

They answered questions from the public after a 20-minute presentation on the project they have proposed in the Moreau Industrial Park, including the science behind their claims.

CEO Raymond Apy was joined by his partners, President Bryce Meeker and Chief Operating Officer Lee Wulfekuhle, along with hired engineer for the project Andrew Millspaugh.

The men sat at a table behind laptop computers as Baker Public Relations in Albany facilitated and unmuted public participants one at a time to speak at the first of several public information meetings the company plans to hold as a part of the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s requirements as they continue working to complete their application. Millspaugh repeatedly reminded the public that the company’s DEC application is not yet complete and a news release will follow when it is.

Over 100 area residents joined the meeting and some asked the Biochar trio about their past endeavors, which were detailed in a report on poststar.com and in Sunday’s Post-Star about Apy, Meeker and Wulfekuhle and their company’s plans for a carbon-fertilizer facility. The facility would haul in biosolids, or what has been called sewage sludge, to be turned into what they say is an environmentally conscious product.

Another report on poststar.com and in Sunday’s Post-Star examined the science behind the proposed technology and looked into the process the company plans to use to remove PFAs from its product and air emissions.

Meeker once again attempted to break the science down to layman’s terms, to explain how the company’s process results in a “carbon-negative” footprint, meaning the plant would actually help to reduce greenhouse gases.

A few attendees spoke in favor of the project, including South Glens Falls resident Brigid Martin, and Greg Cooper, who emailed in a statement praising the proposed plant.

Some residents voiced their concerns about the future of the facility, with a projected 30-year operation span, and the negative health impacts it could bring for their children and grandchildren.

“There is nothing in the world worth your babies’ lives and I wouldn’t risk that,” Apy replied to one woman who stated 25 to 30 new jobs weren’t worth her children’s health.

Other residents came armed with education and asked questions regarding the amount and results of pilot testing and the impacts of scaling the business, as the company proposes to build the plant in three phases, each one upping the intake of biosolids and output of emissions.

Apy and Meeker repeatedly reminded residents of the state permits required and the 16 conditions set in place by the Moreau Planning Board when they approved the project in August, claiming that these regulations would keep the plant in compliance.

After experiencing technical difficulties for most of the call, unable to unmute her audio, Therese Gillis, co-founder of Hands Off Our Hudson, spoke to the company, or the “boys” as she called them, for almost 10 minutes at the end of the meeting.

“Well you guys have been really long-winded and we’ve been sitting here all night,” she began. “It’s important to recognize that (Hands Off Our Hudson) is not an environmental group. Even though we’ve been ignored, our microphones are working, there’s a problem with your system tonight in this meeting. We’ve gathered people here in Fort Edward to work together to try and join your meeting.”

Gillis went on to mention the PCB disaster caused bythe General Electric Co. and the recovery still happening 30 years later. She likened the biochar facility to GE and stated “Fort Edward, Moreau and Hudson Falls were done being polluted.”