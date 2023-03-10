HUDSON FALLS — The company behind the controversial facility planned for the town of Moreau’s industrial park, is hosting two in-person informational meetings this month.

Saratoga Biochar Solutions representatives will be present at two public information meetings on March 28 and March 29 at 214 Main St. in Hudson Falls, next to The Strand Theatre. The meetings will also be virtual for those who cannot attend.

The meeting on March 28 is 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. To join virtually via ZOOM visit: https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 865 4825 1024 Passcode: 343339.

The March 29 meeting is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and available remotely via ZOOM at: https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 853 5681 2801 Passcode: 201279

Anyone with additional questions is directed to contact Saratoga Biochar Solutions President Bryce Meeker by phone at 913-325-6123 or by email at BMeeker@northeasternbiochar.com

In December 2022, the company hosted a virtual public information meeting as part of their public participation plan, which is a requirement of the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, or DEC, to complete the application for a Solid Waste Management Facility and State Air Facility permit.

The company and DEC received complaints from the public because the previous meeting could only be joined virtually and technical issues prevented some residents from asking questions during the two-hour meeting.

The proposed plans for a carbon-fertilizer plant were approved by the Moreau Planning Board in August 2022.

“The Proposed Project will construct and operate a Carbon Fertilizer™ Manufacturing Facility located on 5.89 acres on Farnan Road within the town of Moreau Industrial Park. The facility will receive treated non-hazardous biosolids from local and regional municipal wastewater treatment plants as well as clean wood waste to be processed into Carbon Fertilizer™ for beneficial use,” the meeting announcement from the company reads.