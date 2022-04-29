Saratoga BioChar executives seek to clear the air on Moreau Industrial Park proposal

MOREAU — The executives of Saratoga BioChar Solutions are eager to share information about their facility proposed for the Moreau Industrial Park before the public hearing rescheduled for May 12 at 7 p.m.

President Bryce Meeker and CEO of the company Raymond Apy told The Post-Star that Saratoga BioChar Solutions has worked on creating an environmentally conscious way to handle waste for eight years.

Meeker said the company has found a way to turn waste into a useful product while emitting less greenhouse gases than the alternative waste control methods: landfills and incineration.

“We will not be burning solids in any shape or form. What we do is burn a gas,” he said.

The process the plant uses results in a biodegradable fertilizer that can restore nutrients in the soil it is used in, according to Meeker.

He explained the process known as pyrolysis, which involves a chemical change in composition due to exposure to extreme heat in an oxygen-less environment. The process results in an undetectable level of PFAS chemicals in the finished product.

“We first dehydrate the material and put it into a pyrolysis kiln, in which there is no oxygen, so there is no chance for anything to burn in that kiln. It gets really hot and causes gases to separate from the solids. So, we are left with all the elements like carbon and sulfur, and all the contaminants are in the gas, which is immediately taken into a multi-stage thermal oxidation process, to create the minimal emissions possible,” Meeker said.

He explained this process creates “a lot of heat,” which is turned into energy to help run the plant, resulting in 83% of the facility’s power coming from renewable energy.

Meeker said the company focused on a way to create a product that would be beneficial to farmers and “ready to bag for Walmart shelves” to compete with the chemical fertilizers on the market.

He spoke at length of the waste treatment problem New York has and the limited options that are currently available in the state. Landfills only allow a small percent of sewer waste each day, and many neighboring states once used for exporting waste are ending the contracts after only two years.

Despite spending over eight months seeking approval from the town of Moreau, the company is also still awaiting state Department of Environmental Conservation permits.

The DEC is reviewing the project extensively to assess the potential risks associated with the facility, which would be the first of its kind in the state.

Apy, the CEO, clarified the differences between sewage sludge cases in the country and the company’s practices.

“In Maine (at SongBird Farm), the contamination came from directly spreading sewage sludge on the land. That is not what we do at all,” he said.

He also addressed the Environmental Protection Agency’s acknowledgement of levels of PFAS in “almost everything.”

Apy said due to the extreme heat, the carbon-fluorine bonds of the PFAS are broken down at a certain point in the thermal oxidizer.

“We have taken away the necessary elements for the bonds of the PFAS to reconnect, which are time and temperature change,” Meeker added.

Meeker said this is the most effective way to thermally treat PFAS.

Apy said he wanted to stress the company has provided information to answer many of the questions posed by the public and the Moreau Planning Board. The nine-page document is available on the town’s website.

Both say the company is an environmentally conscious solution to a longtime and ongoing problem.

“We are pressing the envelope, but in a positive way,” Meeker concluded.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.