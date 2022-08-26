Saratoga Biochar CEO believes lawsuit may be filed against carbon fertilizer project

MOREAU — The CEO of the carbon fertilizer plant that was approved to be built at the Moreau Industrial Park said he believes there may be a legal challenge to the project.

The Moreau Planning Board on Thursday approved the project by Saratoga Biochar Solutions after over a year of review.

CEO Ray Apy told The Post-Star on Friday that, naturally, his team was happy with the outcome.

"I am particularly happy with the way the board handled it. They deliberated for almost a year and a half on this and really gave it a hard look. They put us through the ringer multiple times," Apy said.

He explained the next steps in the process for Biochar to begin construction, but Apy speculates that a lawsuit will be filed against the town after receiving a letter from an environmental justice law group associated with Pace University.

"The next thing for us is to complete our architectural plans and get our building application permit filed. We weren't going to drop the dime on our architectural plans until the site plan was approved, so now we can go ahead and get the months-long process started," Apy said.

The board's approval came after members spent 3 1/2 hours deliberating and amending the 13-page resolution.

Before the final meeting, protesters lined the driveway leading to the Moreau Town Hall parking lot, holding signs and shouting that the board members should "just vote no."

Mumbling could be heard, suggesting the meeting was a waste of time on "a done deal" and speculation that the board members received financial "kickbacks" made its rounds through the crowd.

Saratoga County sheriff's deputies were in attendance for the first time, in the parking lot as well as the meeting room.

Acting board Chairman John Arnold explained that the police presence was to encourage the public to comply with the rules of a public meeting.

"This meeting is to deliberate upon the application. As such, we will not be accepting any public comment. In order for the Planning Board to properly deliberate, it is imperative we do so without interruption from the crowd. Please refrain from outbursts, clapping, cheering, booing or commenting in any manner. If you are unable to comply with these common courtesies, after one warning, the sheriffs will escort you from the building," Arnold said at the beginning of the meeting.

Board member Ann Purdue followed by again reading a resolution requesting to rescind the negative State Environmental Quality Review Act, or SEQRA, that stated the project would not have moderate to large impacts on the environment.

Arnold said the resolution could not be put to a vote again without new information that would make the SEQRA determination inaccurate, but no new information had been added to the written statement.

The board moved forward to review the resolution and, despite the recommendation of the town attorney, let the public view the conditions of the approval on the town website. The 13-page resolution was read aloud to the packed meeting room.

The resolution outlined the 17 conditions crafted by the board that Biochar would need to comply with in order to receive approval.

Among the conditions are monitoring emissions into the air, staying in compliance with town code and the state Department of Environmental Conservation and resubmitting to the Planning Board before the next two phases of the plant are complete. Other conditions are to find a new substance to burn if the waste poses too much of a problem and to create a complaint hotline number to be posted on site that also included the DEC complaint line.

Each condition was discussed among the board members, noting any comments made by the applicant or members of the board, and amended accordingly.

Purdue also made comments pertaining to the timeline of the application process laid out in the first six pages of the document. She once again addressed the unanimous decision the board made in December 2021 to obtain an expert, at Biochar's expense, to review the site plan application and SEQR. This action was never carried out after Arnold said the board determined enough information was provided in May 2022.

After a lengthy discussion and several changes to the draft of the resolution, at 10:30 p.m. the board voted. Meredithe Mathias, Adam Seybolt, Erik Bergman and Arnold voted in favor. Purdue and Mike Shaver voted in opposition.

Apy, of Saratoga Biochar, commended Purdue for questioning the application.

"Ann Purdue did what she felt was right and challenged almost everything about it, but it is always good to have someone doing that," he said. "It spurred the rest of the board to take a harder look at some of the things."

Despite the meeting room filled with residents opposed to the project, Apy still feels they are within the minority.

"We do believe the silent majority far outweighs the very vocal minority," he said.