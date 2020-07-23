Saratoga Balloon and BBQ Festival canceled
Saratoga Balloon and BBQ Festival canceled

BALLSTON SPA — The Saratoga Balloon and BBQ Festival has been canceled.

Initially scheduled for June 19-21 at the Saratoga County Fairgrounds, the event was pushed to Aug. 14-16, hoping for a break from the onslaught from the coronavirus. The August event will not take place.

Organizers are planning to host the event June 25-27, 2021, at the fairgrounds.

To keep informed about the Saratoga Balloon and BBQ Festival, go to www.balloonandbbq.com.

