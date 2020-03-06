Saratoga and Warren counties watching people who traveled overseas for signs of COVID-19

Four travelers returning from overseas are self-quarantining in Saratoga County to avoid spreading the coronavirus. Five other travelers are also in quarantine in Warren County.
Saratoga County Public Health has overseen the quarantine of 16 people so far, said Director Cathi Duncan. The first 12 people finished their 14-day quarantine without developing fever, a cough or other symptoms.
She has four new travelers who have just started their quarantine now. In Warren County, one person has nearly finished the quarantine, while four others have just started.
Each person is voluntarily staying home. But Public Health checks in with them daily and workers stand ready to bring them supplies if needed.
They delivered groceries to one family, Duncan said. To stick to the quarantine, the groceries were left on the doorstep.
But the family never developed symptoms.
In other cases, Public Health has made arrangements for quarantined people to safely visit a doctor for unrelated medical needs.
“Public Health is here to assist you during the quarantine,” Duncan said. “We are grateful they are self-quarantining.”
As travelers arrive from areas where the outbreak has occurred, including China, South Korea, Italy and Iran, they are given a document at customs telling them how to quarantine themselves. The instructions include going straight home, staying there for 14 days while testing daily for a fever, and notifying their county Public Health.
Locally, people are not being tested for the coronavirus, known as COVID-19, unless they develop symptoms.
Duncan praised residents for their efforts.
“Everyone’s been wonderful. They’ve been so cooperative,” she said. “We’re trying to contain and mitigate it so we don’t spread this.”
Funding from the state and federal government has been promised, which could help. Duncan is aware that some people might have difficulty paying their bills during a quarantine, and she intends to help “as much as we can.”
But so far, the effected people have been able to work from home.
And, so far, no one has come down with COVID-19.
Health officials have encouraged thorough hand washing for 20 seconds often, cover coughs, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands and stay home when you are sick and avoid contact with those who are sick.
The Saratoga County Public Health office can be reached by calling 518-584-7460 and the Warren County office may be reached at 518-761-6580.
