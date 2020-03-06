Saratoga and Warren counties watching people who traveled overseas for signs of COVID-19

Four travelers returning from overseas are self-quarantining in Saratoga County to avoid spreading the coronavirus. Five other travelers are also in quarantine in Warren County.

Saratoga County Public Health has overseen the quarantine of 16 people so far, said Director Cathi Duncan. The first 12 people finished their 14-day quarantine without developing fever, a cough or other symptoms.

She has four new travelers who have just started their quarantine now. In Warren County, one person has nearly finished the quarantine, while four others have just started.

Each person is voluntarily staying home. But Public Health checks in with them daily and workers stand ready to bring them supplies if needed.

They delivered groceries to one family, Duncan said. To stick to the quarantine, the groceries were left on the doorstep.

But the family never developed symptoms.

In other cases, Public Health has made arrangements for quarantined people to safely visit a doctor for unrelated medical needs.

“Public Health is here to assist you during the quarantine,” Duncan said. “We are grateful they are self-quarantining.”