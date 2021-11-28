Santa tours Glens Falls

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Paul Smith will not be able to put up his usual Christmas display at his Clayton Avenue residence this year. But he is looking for volunteers to help with the display next year.
A Whitehall man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Whitehall on Thursday.
A fire displaced two families from their home on Sunday night.
An Argyle man was arrested on Monday for allegedly driving while intoxicated.
Washington County on Wednesday reported two COVID-related deaths.
Local health officials are sounding the alarm about the surging COVID cases, urging people to get vaccinated and take precautions.
A Hudson Falls man has been arrested for allegedly violating an order of protection.
Another Warren County resident has died from COVID-19, Warren County Health Services reported Thursday afternoon.
A Chestertown man was arrested on Saturday after police said he drove drunk and struck a Warren County Sheriff's patrol car.
An electrical power strip was to blame for a fire that heavily damaged a two-family house in South Glens Falls on Sunday night.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.