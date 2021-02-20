It’s February, sunshine is in short supply and we have been enduring the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic for almost a year, isolating in our homes, not traveling, not seeing friends and family and, in many cases, drifting into bad habits and feeling down.

Spring is a month away and normalcy … who knows? How do we keep our spirits up, or if not up, at least afloat? What strategies will help us get through circumstances not seen for 100 years?

Local mental health experts, spiritual leaders and ordinary folks have some thoughts on remedies for the coronavirus mid-winter blues, and one of them is beauty, creating it and appreciating it.

“Not enough air time is given to things like being creative, learning a new hobby or skill or artistic endeavor,” said Deb Pietrangelo, a psychologist and the founder of True North, an integrative health center in Glens Falls.

“Because now, in a dark, scary, ugly time, because of the pandemic and political upheaval, if you can do something that creates beauty, it’s a good antidote,” she said.

Ray Agnew, vice president for community engagement at Glens Falls Hospital and a well-known local musician, said “it’s a huge relief” for him “just to play and to practice” his guitar.

Sometimes, he said, he’ll sit down at the piano, which he also plays, and close his eyes and improvise. It’s therapeutic, he said. It clears his mind.

Diana Palmer, a member of the Glens Falls Common Council and marriage and family therapist at True North, has been promoting an ice lantern contest, to create a simple but lovely display on the surface of Crandall Pond.

“The point isn’t about the contest. It’s about feeling a sense of community by coming together to create something beautiful — light out of darkness,” she said.

We’re all struggling

Winter can always be hard, even if you don’t suffer from seasonal affective disorder, which is connected to lack of sunlight. But the pandemic has magnified the feelings of isolation and malaise that often accompany the dark and cold of January and February.

“We’ve all had to make friends with isolation a little bit,” said the Rev. Barbara Threet, minister for the Unitarian Universalist congregation in Queensbury.

The isolation is hard, but her focus is on finding ways to get through it and find value in the experience.

“Life has valuable things and difficult things, and the difficult things also contain beauty even though they’re hard,” she said.

The Unitarian Universalist congregational meetings are being held on Zoom, which she doesn’t like, but it offers opportunities for people to attend who couldn’t otherwise, such as those who are sick or live outside the area.

“This isn’t a punishment from on high. This is what is. COVID happened. Viruses happen. Hard things just happen. How will we help each other through it?” she said.

In one way, the pandemic has demonstrated our connectedness with other human beings, not our isolation, she said: “It’s an unusual thing for us to be struggling as a country with something that the whole world is struggling with.”

A long haul alone

“The isolation is strange, because it’s universal, but we’re all feeling it separately,” said Karen Weidner, a therapist and the director of Adirondack Samaritan Counseling Center in Hudson Falls.

“It’s a collective loss of community.”

Recognizing and accepting that the experience is difficult is helpful, she said.

“It’s overwhelming,” she said. “There’s a level of fatigue. It was one thing to move through this as we were moving into longer days, with the opportunity to be outside,” she said, referring to the beginning of the pandemic last spring.

“You can go over and sit in a park together, socially distanced. You can take a walk.”

But now, “We’re feeling the weight.”

We’ve endured a year of missing all the usual events that bring us together and bind us with family, friends and a wider community — weddings, funerals, graduations, dinner parties, backyard barbecues and the more casual face-to-face interactions, from accidental meetings in the supermarket to conversations over a cup of coffee — that give us that connected feeling.

“We’re all hungry for connection,” Weidner said.

The isolation and the stress of having to cope with new and difficult circumstances, such as working from home or going to school online, can lead to anxiety, said Andrea Deepe, CEO of Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health.

Mental health providers at the association have told her they are seeing clients who are experiencing increased levels of anxiety, and that can lead to other problems, such as depression and thoughts of suicide.

“When people are starting to feel there’s no light at the end of the tunnel, suicidal ideation can creep in there,” she said.

Even though the vaccines offer hope, the future course of the pandemic is uncertain, and virtual connections aren’t a satisfying substitute for in-person classes or face-to-face get-togethers.

“There’s no rule book for this. There’s no book we can just read to say, this is how you get through it. We’re making it up as we go along,” she said.

The forced isolation can be seen in another light, however — as a gift, giving us the chance to reprioritize “what’s important in our lives,” said Weidner, the Adirondack Samaritan Counseling director.

“In this time of pause, things have been stripped away. We can think about what is really important,” she said.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

