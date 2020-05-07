Sanitizer and masks will be given to farmers

WARRENSBURG — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County recently received 4,000 cases of hand sanitizer and face masks that will be distributed to local farms at no cost. This program is available only for farm owners to distribute to themselves and their employees and to local farm stands and farmers markets.
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County is making these products available to the Capital District New York Region Cooperative Extension offices, which includes Albany, Columbia and Greene, Fulton and Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Warren and Washington counties.
Contact your local Cooperative Extension office to coordinate pickup.
Warren County Farms can order products at https://bit.ly/2L5LSTY.
For more information, contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County at 518-668-4881.
