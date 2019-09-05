LAKE LUZERNE — Schools can take as many security measures as they want, but the best way to keep a school safe is to take proactive and preventive measures through social and emotional learning, according to Scarlett Lewis, the mother of a child slain in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut.
Lewis laid out her Choose Love Movement program to Hadley-Luzerne Elementary School faculty Wednesday morning and said school districts and others have been taking measures to treat symptoms, but the cause of violence in schools and elsewhere lies deeper.
“External measures are important, however, none of them address the cause of why a child would want to harm themselves or someone else,” Lewis said. “What does (work) is social and emotional learning and teaching kids how to manage their emotions, how to be resilient and how to make responsible decisions.”
Social and emotional learning, or SEL, is one way schools are addressing federal requirements ensuring students have access to support for their social and emotional well-being.
Hadley-Luzerne schools will be implementing Lewis' program this year to build on other student support measures in the district.
Lewis' program is free and incorporates principles such as mindfulness into the curriculum, which she hopes translates beyond the classrooms this year and into homes and communities.
She said not only do people anecdotally feel like it makes a difference, but surveys taken by educators using the program have shown overwhelmingly positive results as well.
A survey was sent out to everyone who has implemented the program in their school and 98% of respondents said it has improved student behavior in their classroom and 66% reporting having seen academic improvements since implementing the curriculum, according to Lewis.
The program has spread to all 50 states and 80 different countries since its inception three years ago, and Lewis said she thinks the popularity is indicative of the need for this kind of curriculum.
Lewis referenced a recent Education Week report that said 90% of schools were engaging in some sort of SEL curriculum, but often it came in the form of a one-off kindness week or in school clubs.
These measures aren’t enough to create the kind of culture change needed to make a dent in the country’s mental health problem, she said.
She said she was thrilled to see states, such as New York, embrace laws mandating SEL be part of the curriculum in schools because it’s the only solution she knows of to effectively combat the issues students face.
“We are having to move toward this,” Lewis said. “It would have saved my son’s life and it could prevent and reduce so much of the suffering we’re seeing now.”
Superintendent Beecher Baker said the Choose Love program goes along with the district’s efforts to put more emphasis on the mental health and well-being of students in the district.
“We want to be proactive. We’ve implemented all types of safety procedures in our schools, from safety cameras to SROs (school resource officers) to single points of entry,” Baker said. “But we’ve done nothing to address the causes of problems like mental health issues and social-emotional wellness of our students.”
Baker said working with students on mental health issues is a valuable service and he wants to incorporate more of it into the district because it leads to happier and healthier citizens even after school.
There is evidence to suggest tangible benefits to SEL, such as higher graduation rates and lower incarceration rates, but Baker said it is just as important to cultivate intangibles in students to give them skills to be prepared to enter the world after school.
“We can look at all of these things but really what it comes down to is promoting good citizenship, being a good person and promoting the things that lead to success later on in life,” Baker said. “It’s hard sometimes to put those kinds of things on paper or in data.”
Elementary school counselor Stephanie Gordon will be in charge of implementing the program into the school, and she said initially students and teachers will be doing one lesson a week while she offers support and guidance.
Local parents also had the opportunity to hear from Lewis on Wednesday evening, and Gordon said she hopes parents will use it outside of the classroom too.
“I think it’s really important for students to get social and emotional learning in their daily lives,” Gordon said. “I hope parents get excited about it and incorporate it into their lives as well.”
