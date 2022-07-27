Sandy Hill Days will discontinue

HUDSON FALLS — The Sandy Hill Days Committee announced on Wednesday that it will be discontinuing their annual arts and crafts event.

Sandy Hill Days has been a staple community event at Paris Park and Juckett Park in the village of Hudson Falls for over 30 years.

"Unfortunately, due to several reasons that are beyond our control, we will not be able to continue the tradition," the committee shared in a press release.

The festival, which lasted a day and a half, was held on the weekend after Labor Day, and featured arts and crafts festivals, live music, entertainment and amusement-style rides.

The committee also said they have not been able to recruit enough people to help run the event.

After construction work was done on Paris Park, there are also now restrictions prohibiting vendors from using the park the way they had in the past.

Hudson Falls Mayor John Barton said that he has suggested in the past that the committee use Moran-Derby Park.

He said the committee preferred the downtown area.

Barton said that he is confident that Moran-Derby Park will be able to make up for this loss, as it will host community events three-quarters of the year.

Moran-Derby Park has been hosting different community events every Wednesday for the last three weeks.