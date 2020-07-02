Sandy Hill Days canceled due to pandemic
Sandy Hill Days 2019

Children enjoy a slide Sept. 6 during Sandy Hill Days in Hudson Falls. This year's event has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

HUDSON FALLS — The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of another annual event.

Sandy Hill Days, which is held the first weekend after Labor Day in Paris Park for the past 34 years, has been canceled.

Sandy Hill Days President Lynn Stockwell-Chase announced the cancellation on Thursday morning. 

"It was a decision that was not made lightly, but after much deliberation it was determined that there would be no way that we could meet the requirements set forth by the State to hold the event. Our main concern is for the health and safety for everyone involved, committee members, vendors and mostly the community. We hope to bring back the event in 2021," Stockwell-Chase said.

She said the committee starts the planning process typically in March.  

The event features entertainment, food, games, rides and caps off with fireworks.

