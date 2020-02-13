Sandbar Beach in Moreau to see improvements, thanks to a grant

MOREAU — Here’s happy news for next summer: Sandbar Beach is getting a nearly $10,000 facelift.

The pavilion roof will be replaced, at a cost of $6,650.

The bathhouse may get much-needed improvements as well.

“The primary focus is on the pavilion,” town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said this week.

The Glens Falls Foundation gave the town a $9,767 grant for the beach.

“I very much want to thank them,” Kusnierz said. “This will pay for badly needed repairs to our beach facilities.”

Town officials have been trying to find ways to fix up the pavilion and bathhouse for more than five years. The effort bogged down when village and town officials tried to organize volunteers to do the work.

In 2016, the Town Board vowed to demolish the bathhouse, but that never happened either. Instead, workers poured a new floor and repainted the building.