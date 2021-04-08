Sand mining at Moreau park shelved again

MOREAU — The idea of letting developers mine sand at the Harry J. Betar Jr. Recreation Park has been shelved again.
Town Board members said they like the concept of getting paid by developers who would dig a second bowl at the park. But for the second time, they’ve decided not to move forward with the idea.
Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz proposed it first in 2018 and then again in November, when developer Rich Schermerhorn needed sand. Schermerhorn’s supplier had run out, for a short time, and Schermerhorn was willing to mine it himself to keep his construction projects running.
Reality got in the way. The Town Board wanted a construction road built, at the developer’s expense. They also had to do it legally, which meant offering the opportunity to all developers through a request for proposals.
In the end, the board never sent out the RFP.
“Just busy with other priorities,” Kusnierz said. “Sewer, paving the universal playground, the trail along the Hudson River.”
In particular, board members said they wanted to finish the long-delayed universal playground. It’s more than a year behind schedule, partly due to COVID and partly because the town relied on nearly free work from BOCES students, learning to use heavy equipment. While their work helped stretch the budget, it took much longer for them to clear the trees to make room for the playground equipment.
“We absolutely have to get that universal playground done,” said board member Alan Van Tassel. “We’ve gotta get the parking lot paved — the spray park, it’s actually all done. We tested it in the fall and ran it. It’s done. We just have to get the parking lot paved.”
BOCES students have been clearing land for a path by the river as well, and that will need to be finished, too. The town is also buying a piece of land next to the park, but the sale hasn’t been completed yet.
Amid all that, sand mining wasn’t at the top of the list.
“It’s not a priority right now. There are so many other projects that are,” Van Tassel said. “I want to see us finish these other projects, and we’ve got money invested in them.”
He noted that the only one in a hurry to get sand mining started was Schermerhorn.
“It was time sensitive because it was time sensitive for Rich,” Van Tassel said. “We like Rich a lot, we like what he’s done for the community, so we were willing to see if it would rise in priority for us.”
But it did not.
Still, this might not be the last time the board considers mining. Board member John Donohue said it could be a worthwhile project in another year.
“It’s something I’d like to look into once we get all these loose ends tied up,” he said.
“We do have a lot of other things to get done right now,” he added. “I think the idea of another bowl is on the back burner right now as far as I’m concerned.”
But the one bowl in the park is very popular, because it is a natural amphitheater. For sports, it’s the perfect venue.
“We definitely do need another field down there,” Donohue said.
But he’s not going to jump into another race to help a developer get immediate sand.
“If we do go in that direction, I definitely want to make sure we get all the permits in order,” he said. “I’m for it, but I want to see it followed through by the book.”
