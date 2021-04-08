Sand mining at Moreau park shelved again

“We absolutely have to get that universal playground done,” said board member Alan Van Tassel. “We’ve gotta get the parking lot paved — the spray park, it’s actually all done. We tested it in the fall and ran it. It’s done. We just have to get the parking lot paved.”

BOCES students have been clearing land for a path by the river as well, and that will need to be finished, too. The town is also buying a piece of land next to the park, but the sale hasn’t been completed yet.

Amid all that, sand mining wasn’t at the top of the list.

“It’s not a priority right now. There are so many other projects that are,” Van Tassel said. “I want to see us finish these other projects, and we’ve got money invested in them.”

He noted that the only one in a hurry to get sand mining started was Schermerhorn.

“It was time sensitive because it was time sensitive for Rich,” Van Tassel said. “We like Rich a lot, we like what he’s done for the community, so we were willing to see if it would rise in priority for us.”

But it did not.

Still, this might not be the last time the board considers mining. Board member John Donohue said it could be a worthwhile project in another year.