Sam's Diner set to close this Friday

GLENS FALLS — After nearly seven decades of serving the community, Sam’s Diner, located at 23 Dix Ave. in Glens Falls, will be closing.

The diner was owned and operated for over 20 years by the Brock family.

Until 2020, the diner was known for its prime rib dinner, but then switched to serving lasagna for takeout, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The diner’s last business day will be this Friday, with the diner open from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Peter Brock, who was well-known in the community for raising money for charities, bought the diner in 2002 from Chris Saleem. Before it became a diner, it was an ice cream stand in the 1950s.

Brock passed away from cancer in August 2021.

“Lisa Brock, her family and longtime friends of Sam’s Diner have made the difficult decision to close the business and continue the legacy of Peter Brock in other ways,” an online post said on Sam’s Diner’s Facebook page.

Sam’s Diner was a community staple and a favorite among many, especially public works plow crews when the diner would open early during a winter storm for them.

Since 2012, Brock, together with local radio station WCKM-FM, raised more than $225,000 in the annual Small Business Challenge to help Operation Santa Claus provide food and clothing to needy children at Christmas.

Every year, Brock would set out to raise more money and would succeed.

In the first year, Brock began with a goal of around $1,000, and exceeded it by raising $1,200.

By 2015, Brock and the Small Business Challenge managed to raise up to $21,000.

Brock explained in an 2014 interview with The Post-Star that he created the challenge to get smaller businesses involved in fundraising.

“You’ve got your big companies like National Grid, Glens Falls Hospital — those guys can write a check like that, so that’s why I started this,” he said.

Since Brock’s death, the Small Business Challenge was renamed “The Peter Brock Memorial Small Business Challenge” in honor of his memory.

In addition to his contributions to Operation Santa Claus, Brock also donated food for the South High Marathon Dance, and donated to mental health charities.

