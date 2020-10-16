Samantha's Cafe closes due to pandemic

GLENS FALLS — After more than 30 years in business, Samantha’s Cafe has closed its doors as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

A message posted to the cafe and catering company’s Facebook page on Wednesday said the Glen Street establishment will not be reopening, and its catering operations will be merged with Farmacy, a restaurant located on Ridge Street.

“Many of you have been waiting for the closed sign on Samantha’s Cafe to be flipped over to read open,” the message reads. “Unfortunately, COVID-19 has prevented that from being possible. We are sad to announce that the cafe on Glen Street, Hometown USA, will not be reopening for its day-to-day operations.

The owners of Samantha’s did not return multiple requests seeking comment.

But the Facebook post provided some reason for optimism: Most of the company's staff were able to join Farmacy, where they will continue to provide catering services.

"Even in the worst of times, we were able to find something positive. We are thrilled to announce that most of our team has joined forces with Farmacy and will be providing catering services and continuing to do what they love," the post reads.