{{featured_button_text}}

The Salvation Army of Glens Falls will hold its official Red Kettle Kickoff Celebration from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Aviation Mall in Queensbury.

This year, the Salvation Army, which serves Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga counties, has partnered with Aviation Mall to create a “Holiday Headquarters” for the Salvation Army’s local holiday efforts.

A holiday stage will be set up in the food court along with a Do Good Donuts concession stand and a Holiday Headquarters Toy Store, where 2,000 local families will shop for free for children’s gifts. Also, there will be a Christmas wrapping booth.

The stage will be the focal point for numerous holiday events and entertainment, including a live radio show called “Doing the Most Good Radio,” which will air on Talk 1450 WWSC-AM, Monday through Friday, noon to 1 p.m. through Dec. 24. The show will feature local nonprofit groups talking about the good they are doing in the community.

The show and the stage are sponsored by Ampion Community Solar Energy and Apex Solar Power, two solar energy businesses joining forces with the Salvation Army to make solar energy in upstate New York available for everyone. More about that endeavor will be discussed from the stage at the mall at noon Friday.

A ribbon-cutting for the holiday stage will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, sponsored by the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments