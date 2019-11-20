The Salvation Army of Glens Falls will hold its official Red Kettle Kickoff Celebration from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Aviation Mall in Queensbury.
This year, the Salvation Army, which serves Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga counties, has partnered with Aviation Mall to create a “Holiday Headquarters” for the Salvation Army’s local holiday efforts.
A holiday stage will be set up in the food court along with a Do Good Donuts concession stand and a Holiday Headquarters Toy Store, where 2,000 local families will shop for free for children’s gifts. Also, there will be a Christmas wrapping booth.
You have free articles remaining.
The stage will be the focal point for numerous holiday events and entertainment, including a live radio show called “Doing the Most Good Radio,” which will air on Talk 1450 WWSC-AM, Monday through Friday, noon to 1 p.m. through Dec. 24. The show will feature local nonprofit groups talking about the good they are doing in the community.
The show and the stage are sponsored by Ampion Community Solar Energy and Apex Solar Power, two solar energy businesses joining forces with the Salvation Army to make solar energy in upstate New York available for everyone. More about that endeavor will be discussed from the stage at the mall at noon Friday.
A ribbon-cutting for the holiday stage will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, sponsored by the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.