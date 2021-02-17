 Skip to main content
Salvation Army to host drive-thru pantry Monday in Queensbury
Salvation Army to host drive-thru pantry Monday in Queensbury

Drive-thru food pantry

Food boxes are piled onto pallets for a drive-thru food pantry last fall in a Great Escape parking lot in Queensbury. Another drive-thru food pantry is scheduled Monday at the same location.

 Jenn March file photo, Special to The Post-Star

QUEENSBURY — The Salvation Army of Glens Falls, in cooperation with the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program, will offer a contactless drive-thru food distribution on Monday.

From 10 a.m. to noon Monday in the Great Escape parking lot at 33 Round Pond Road in Queensbury, the drive-thru will be open to anyone in need. 

The distribution is aimed at ensuring everyone has access to necessary supplemental food in these challenging times, according to a Salvation Army news release.

The USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program is helping to distribute fresh food, including produce, meat and dairy, to families to ensure that all Americans have access to fresh food they need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This effort complements work already being done by The Salvation Army of Glens Falls and is a collaborative effort.

Joining the Salvation Army will be representatives of the City of Glens Falls, Warren County, Tri-County United Way, Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce and Six Flags.

Volunteers are needed to help and can register at the Tri-County United Way volunteer portal at https://volunteer.tricountyunitedway.org/.

This event is open to anyone in need of food. It is first come, first serve.

All volunteers will follow CDC guidelines by wearing appropriate masks and gloves while actively practicing social distancing, according to the news release. 

