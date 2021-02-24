Salvation Army to host drive-thru food pantries on Mondays in March

QUEENSBURY — The Salvation Army of Glens Falls, in cooperation with the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program, is extending its contactless drive-thru food distribution to include four Mondays in March.

The drive-thru will be open to anyone in need from 10 a.m. to noon on March 1, 8, 15 and 22 in the Great Escape parking lot at 33 Round Pond Road in Queensbury.

The distribution is aimed at ensuring everyone has access to necessary supplemental food in these challenging times, according to a Salvation Army news release.

The USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program is helping to distribute fresh food, including produce, meat and dairy, to families to ensure that all Americans have access to fresh food they need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This effort complements work already being done by The Salvation Army of Glens Falls and is a collaborative effort.

Joining the Salvation Army will be representatives of the City of Glens Falls, Warren County, Tri-County United Way, Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce and Six Flags.

Volunteers are needed to help and can register at the Tri-County United Way volunteer portal at https://volunteer.tricountyunitedway.org/.