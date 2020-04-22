Salvation Army to hold drive-thru food pantry in Aviation Mall parking lot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — The Salvation Army of Glens Falls, in cooperation with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, will offer a contactless drive-thru food pantry on Monday in the Aviation Mall parking lot.

The drive-thru food pantry will open at 10 a.m. in the parking lot just off the main entrance, Salvation Army officials announced Wednesday in a news release.

The food pantry will be open to anyone in need and is meant to ensure everyone has access to necessary supplemental food in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic, the news release states.

The giveaway is first come, first serve, and all volunteers will follow CDC guidelines by wearing appropriate masks and gloves while actively practicing social distancing, according to organizers.

“New health guidelines coupled with greater need from the general public have required us to find new ways of meeting needs. This is the Salvation Army’s sweet spot in serving our fellow man,” stated Capt. Leo Lloyd, co-commanding officer of the Salvation Army of Glens Falls, in the release.

Lloyd continued: "As cars pull up, they’ll be greeted by volunteers ready to place boxes of food in their trunks while supplies last."