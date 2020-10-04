Salvation Army to hold drive-thru food distributions at Great Escape parking lot

QUEENSBURY — The Salvation Army of Glens Falls, in cooperation with USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program, will offer contactless drive-thru food distributions on Mondays in October.

The food distributions will start Monday, Oct. 5, and continue on Oct. 12 and Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon, in the Great Escape parking lot at 33 Round Pond Road in Queensbury.

The drive-thru is open to anyone in need and is meant to ensure everyone has access to necessary supplemental food, Salvation Army officials said in a news release.

The USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program is helping to distribute fresh food, including produce, meat and dairy, to families to ensure that all Americans have access to fresh food they need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This effort complements work already being done by The Salvation Army of Glens Falls and is a collaborative effort.

Joining the Salvation Army are the city of Glens Falls, Warren County, Tri-County United Way, Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce and Six Flags personnel.

Volunteers are needed to help. Register at the Tri-County United Way volunteer portal at https://volunteer.tricountyunitedway.org/.