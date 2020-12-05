Salvation Army struggling to raise money amid pandemic

Lloyd said he even offered to pay people to ring the bells, but that has failed to draw any interest.

“It’s not good. We really, really, really struggled to get bell ringers this year,” he said.

Lloyd said he understands people’s concerns about the virus and doesn’t fault anyone for not wanting to volunteer, but added he has concerns of his own if the organization doesn't reach its fundraising goal this year.

The coronavirus has led to a surge in a need for the Salvation Army’s services, which include everything from hunger relief, housing services and after-school programs.

But with the virus continuing to surge and no relief bill in sight, Lloyd said he’s concerned that the organization will be unable to keep up the demand heading into next year, which he predicts will lead to an even greater need for services than there is now.

Lloyd said he’s concerned that many will be left homeless when a moratorium on evictions put in place to protect people during the pandemic ends and landlords come looking for back rent.

He noted the 500% increase in the organization’s food distribution services since March is proof that many are struggling to pay for basic necessities.