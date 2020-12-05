Salvation Army struggling to raise money amid pandemic

GLENS FALLS — Since the pandemic hit in March, the Salvation Army of Glens Falls has distributed about 400,000 pounds of food to local residents — a 500% increase from last year.
Now, the nonprofit is nearly a month into its annual red kettle campaign, its largest fund drive of the year, and struggling to raise money, prompting concerns that the organization may have to cut back at a time when coronavirus cases are on the rise and concerns about a potential housing crisis loom large.
“It’s been a real struggle this year,” said Maj. Leo Lloyd, who runs the Glens Falls chapter of the Salvation Army along with his wife, Laura.
Donations are down 30% this year, even though the campaign — which typically kicks off on Thanksgiving and runs through Christmas — began two weeks early. The red kettle campaign helps bring in around $120,000 of the organization’s $700,000 annual budget.
Lloyd said he relies on 20 bell ringers to stand in front of grocery stores and other major retail outlets to solicit donations. The volunteers contribute more than 5,000 hours annually to the campaign.
But concerns over the virus have made it difficult to find anyone willing to do the work, Lloyd said.
He has only been able to find nine volunteers this year, and on some days has just two or three.
Lloyd said he even offered to pay people to ring the bells, but that has failed to draw any interest.
“It’s not good. We really, really, really struggled to get bell ringers this year,” he said.
Lloyd said he understands people’s concerns about the virus and doesn’t fault anyone for not wanting to volunteer, but added he has concerns of his own if the organization doesn't reach its fundraising goal this year.
The coronavirus has led to a surge in a need for the Salvation Army’s services, which include everything from hunger relief, housing services and after-school programs.
But with the virus continuing to surge and no relief bill in sight, Lloyd said he’s concerned that the organization will be unable to keep up the demand heading into next year, which he predicts will lead to an even greater need for services than there is now.
Lloyd said he’s concerned that many will be left homeless when a moratorium on evictions put in place to protect people during the pandemic ends and landlords come looking for back rent.
He noted the 500% increase in the organization’s food distribution services since March is proof that many are struggling to pay for basic necessities.
Unless the federal government steps in, Lloyd said, an unprecedented crisis may be just months away.
“I think we’ll get through the Christmas holidays, but I’m really concerned about raising the money now because what’s coming down the pike,” he said.
Lloyd is hoping that donations pick up in the weeks ahead, and noted the Salvation Army is collecting donations online through a virtual kettle.
Ringers, he noted, can also be found in person at both Walmart locations in Queensbury and several Market 32’s around the region.
Lloyd is also encouraging people to split their donations into a monthly contribution, if possible, so the organization can continue to meet demands in the months ahead.
“I’m really worried about what’s going to happen after the first of the year, especially if we don’t raise the funds, because I don’t know about our ability to keep up with the demand. I don’t know if our resources are going to be there,” he said.
To give to the Salvation Army of Glens Falls, you can visit the organization’s website at https://bit.ly/3mNobRk.
