Salvation Army plans drive-up movies at Washington County Fairgrounds

EASTON — The Salvation Army of Glens Falls and the Washington County Fairgrounds will host “Movies in the Pumpkin Patch,” three nights of drive-up movies projected onto four large inflatable movie screens with 1,000-watt sound systems.
The movies are planned for Columbus Day weekend, Oct. 9-11, at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds parking area along Route 29.
The event is intended to raise awareness of the Salvation Army’s work in the region.
The fairground gates will open at 4:30 p.m. each night. The movie “Jurassic Park” will be shown on Oct. 9; “Hotel Transylvania” will be shown on Oct. 10; and “Ghostbusters” will be shown on Oct. 11.
Tickets for the event are $20 per vehicle for general admission parking each night. Premium vehicle parking passes for the first two rows from the screen along with discounts for multiple night parking passes are available at https://app.mobilecause.com/e/HlEh2A?vid=bc536 or on the Facebook page of either the Salvation Army of Glens Falls or the Washington County Fair.
Face masks will be required by all participants when not in a vehicle or assigned vehicle space. The fairgrounds parking area contains acres of open space and ample room for safe distancing. Vehicles will be parked more than 6 feet from each other in each row, and each row will be separated by more than 14 feet.
Moviegoers will be allowed in the space on the driver’s side of their vehicle for outdoor viewing. Only people riding in the same vehicle will be allowed in this space. Every other row will be staggered so each vehicle will have unobstructed view of a screen.
The event is the first one of its kind organized by the Salvation Army’s newly formed Doing the Most Good Events team. Event sponsors can partner with the Salvation Army to bring the community together in an event designed to "offer a message of hope and unity during an unprecedented time," according to a news release. To help sponsor an event, go to https://app.mobilecause.com/e/HlEh2A?vid=bc536 or contact leo.lloyd@use.salvationarmy.org.
Rebecca Breese, a co-manager of the Washington County Fair, said the fair is excited to partner with the Salvation Army for the movie event.
“This socially distanced family fun event is a great time to enjoy your Halloween classics on the big screen,” Breese said. “It will also be your last chance to enjoy funnel cake in 2020, so come early to enjoy all your fair favorites.”
