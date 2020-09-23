Salvation Army plans drive-up movies at Washington County Fairgrounds

Face masks will be required by all participants when not in a vehicle or assigned vehicle space. The fairgrounds parking area contains acres of open space and ample room for safe distancing. Vehicles will be parked more than 6 feet from each other in each row, and each row will be separated by more than 14 feet.

Moviegoers will be allowed in the space on the driver’s side of their vehicle for outdoor viewing. Only people riding in the same vehicle will be allowed in this space. Every other row will be staggered so each vehicle will have unobstructed view of a screen.

The event is the first one of its kind organized by the Salvation Army’s newly formed Doing the Most Good Events team. Event sponsors can partner with the Salvation Army to bring the community together in an event designed to "offer a message of hope and unity during an unprecedented time," according to a news release. To help sponsor an event, go to https://app.mobilecause.com/e/HlEh2A?vid=bc536 or contact leo.lloyd@use.salvationarmy.org.