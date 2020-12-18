Salvation Army of Glens Falls seeks extra help this year

GLENS FALLS — With only days left till Christmas, the Salvation Army of Glens Falls is asking for help from the community to help make Christmas happen for those in need.

The need for the Salvation Army’s services is at an all-time high this year while funds are at risk, Salvation Army officials said in a news release. The impacts of COVID-19 are proving to be challenging for the red kettle fundraising, with cash donations to red kettles 25% short of goal and toy donations only at 50% of what’s needed, officials said.

The Salvation Army has several ways the community can help, the first involving a "Rescue Christmas" streaming event with special performance by singer Tony DeSare. The event will start at 6 p.m. on Dec. 23, and is produced by Pepe Productions and hosted by Michael "DeeJay" Dubray.

Tune into the event on YouTube on The Salvation Army of Glens Falls page on Dec. 23 and share on social media.

To be part of the event, the public is encouraged to send in a video (or a link to one) to Major Leo Lloyd at leo.lloyd@use.salvationarmy.org. Video options: