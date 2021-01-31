Salvation Army of Glens Falls developing supportive housing after receiving state grant

GLENS FALLS — After receiving a $2.5 million state grant, the Salvation Army of Glens Falls is developing plans that would bring 20 units of supportive housing to the tri-county area.
The grant, which will be disbursed over a five-year period, is part of the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative, a $20 billion, five-year plan that aims to develop 100,000 units of affordable housing and 6,000 units of supportive housing throughout the state.
On Friday, the state announced 179 grants totaling $30 million have been awarded to organizations across the state, including more than two dozen grants throughout the Capital Region.
Locally, the Salvation Army is seeking to either construct a new building or rehab an existing one in order to bring long-term housing and other services to those living with mental illness or other health-related concerns, said Maj. Leo Lloyd, who leads the organization.
“We’re looking to either partner with someone that has units available or to develop them on our own,” Lloyd said.
He said the organization is still in the process of developing plans for the housing unit, but hopes to have a location scouted by the summer.
Lloyd had plans to purchase the former Just Water building on Broad Street last year, but the Salvation Army put a moratorium on new construction because of financial concerns created by the pandemic.
The building sits adjacent to the Salvation Army’s current headquarters and would have been the ideal place to build the housing unit, Lloyd said.
The building has since been sold to Donahue & Higgins Candy and Tobacco Co. for $500,000.
“That was the dream, but the ship has sailed, so now it’s back to square one,” Lloyd said.
The Salvation Army is the latest nonprofit organization that has received grant funding to build supportive housing in recent weeks.
The Open Door Mission earlier this month received a $1.5 million grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York to construct a 52-bed men’s shelter, more than tripling the organization’s current housing capacity.
Organizations like the Open Door Mission and Salvation Army have seen an increased need for their services since the pandemic hit last March.
Between March 31 and Dec. 31 last year, the Salvation Army provided over 203,000 meals through its food pantry to more than 4,000 families.
An additional 37,638 meals were delivered to senior living facilities, and 2,000 meals were delivered to homeless people living in local motels, Lloyd said.
Aiding in the organization’s mission were local volunteers, who contributed 46,510 hours of service.
The organization also exceeded its annual fundraising goals for its red kettle campaign after struggling to recruit bell ringers because of safety concerns related to the pandemic, Lloyd said.
“I don’t think I’ve ever worked in a more giving community,” he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.