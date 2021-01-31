Salvation Army of Glens Falls developing supportive housing after receiving state grant

GLENS FALLS — After receiving a $2.5 million state grant, the Salvation Army of Glens Falls is developing plans that would bring 20 units of supportive housing to the tri-county area.

The grant, which will be disbursed over a five-year period, is part of the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative, a $20 billion, five-year plan that aims to develop 100,000 units of affordable housing and 6,000 units of supportive housing throughout the state.

On Friday, the state announced 179 grants totaling $30 million have been awarded to organizations across the state, including more than two dozen grants throughout the Capital Region.

Locally, the Salvation Army is seeking to either construct a new building or rehab an existing one in order to bring long-term housing and other services to those living with mental illness or other health-related concerns, said Maj. Leo Lloyd, who leads the organization.

“We’re looking to either partner with someone that has units available or to develop them on our own,” Lloyd said.

He said the organization is still in the process of developing plans for the housing unit, but hopes to have a location scouted by the summer.