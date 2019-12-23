Salvation Army leader takes 24-hour bell-ringing shift

QUEENSBURY — Salvation Army Capt. Leo Lloyd is hoping that 24 straight hours of bell-ringing in front of a Walmart will help his agency close a funding gap from a short holiday season.
Lloyd will be in front of the Route 9, Queensbury store until at least early afternoon Tuesday, hoping that his presence and the Salvation Army of Glens Falls' giant red kettle will bring in funds to help the needy.
The annual bell-ringing campaign has not been as successful this year as in past years, mainly because the holiday season has been condensed by a late Thanksgiving. That allowed about a week less time for shoppers to give to the volunteers and staff who set up in front of stores.
"People are still giving," Lloyd said. "It's just a matter of the number of days."
Lloyd said the 24-hour "kettle-a-thon" was the brainchild of the regional division commander, who challenged staff to undertake a marathon effort as Christmas approached. With Walmart one of the few stores open 24 hours, the chain agreed to let Lloyd set up for the long haul.
Regional Radio Group's Dan Miner, Dan Daniels and Clay Ashworth were on hand Monday afternoon as the company's radio stations promoted the event, and they plan to return Tuesday morning as well.
They marveled at Lloyd's energy, having worked with him throughout the Christmas season as he promoted Salvation Army efforts.
"He's so passionate," Miner said. "He's great about getting the message out."
Lloyd, who with his wife, Laura, has commanded the Glens Falls office for about a year-and-a-half, said he has been impressed with the hardworking spirit of local residents. Most of the local people who the Salvation Army helps are the "working poor" who struggle to make ends meet despite their jobs, he said.
"We help people who are working hard, but living paycheck to paycheck," he said.
The money donated locally stays local, and the Salvation Army is one of the higher-rated national charities, with 81 cents of every dollar raised going to charitable programs, according to ratings organization Charity Intelligence.
Lloyd found a lot of willing donors on Monday afternoon, as he prepared for a long, chilly night. He offered a hearty "thank you" and "God bless you" as people dropped money into the kettle.
"The reaction has been really good," Lloyd said. "This community is a good community."
Lloyd said bell-ringers will be on hand at the Walmart store until about 5 p.m. Christmas eve. The store closes at 6 p.m. Christmas eve.
Those who can't make it to the store can donate via phone at 518-792-1960, or online at empire.salvationarmy.org/EmpireNY/GlensFalls (click on the "donate now" button at the top right).
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com