Salvation Army leader takes 24-hour bell-ringing shift

"He's so passionate," Miner said. "He's great about getting the message out."

Lloyd, who with his wife, Laura, has commanded the Glens Falls office for about a year-and-a-half, said he has been impressed with the hardworking spirit of local residents. Most of the local people who the Salvation Army helps are the "working poor" who struggle to make ends meet despite their jobs, he said.

"We help people who are working hard, but living paycheck to paycheck," he said.

The money donated locally stays local, and the Salvation Army is one of the higher-rated national charities, with 81 cents of every dollar raised going to charitable programs, according to ratings organization Charity Intelligence.

Lloyd found a lot of willing donors on Monday afternoon, as he prepared for a long, chilly night. He offered a hearty "thank you" and "God bless you" as people dropped money into the kettle.

"The reaction has been really good," Lloyd said. "This community is a good community."

Lloyd said bell-ringers will be on hand at the Walmart store until about 5 p.m. Christmas eve. The store closes at 6 p.m. Christmas eve.

Those who can't make it to the store can donate via phone at 518-792-1960, or online at empire.salvationarmy.org/EmpireNY/GlensFalls (click on the "donate now" button at the top right).

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors.

