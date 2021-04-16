Salvation Army helps distribute personal-care items following $2.1 million donation

Nichele Beyer, an employee with the Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health, was loading her red pickup truck with boxes of hand soap, tissues and toilet paper on Friday morning. She was assisted by three volunteers from the Salvation Army, who formed a chain to expedite the process.

The organization works to help those who are homeless and living with mental health issues.

“It’s very, very helpful to have a donation like this that can fill a whole truck,” Beyer said. “This is going to last people a long time, and it’s stuff they can’t necessarily afford on their own.”

Lloyd said he put out an email blast to local nonprofits and received an immediate response.

He added that the Salvation Army in Albany may be getting a second delivery of goods sometime next week, which would be made available to organizations that were unable to receive goods this time around.

Lloyd said dry goods, like toilet paper and cleaning supplies, are always in high-demand and tend to move quickly. He pointed out the fact that many of the items received were hard to come by at the onset of the pandemic.

“Those are the kinds of things that can add extra expenses to folks’ bottom lines that they may not be able to have the luxury of getting,” he said. “That’s always a high-demand thing for food pantries is to have these personal care items, cleaning items.”

