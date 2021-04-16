Salvation Army helps distribute personal-care items following $2.1 million donation

GLENS FALLS — When Maj. Leo Lloyd of the Glens Falls Salvation Army received a phone call earlier this month asking if the organization could accept more than 30 semitrailers filled with toiletries and cleaning supplies, he thought it was a prank.
“I honestly thought it was an April Fools’ joke when I got the call, because I think it was on April 1 or the day before,” he said.
But it wasn’t a joke.
An anonymous donor — who Lloyd declined to name — had 33 truckloads of toilet paper, hand soap, cleaning supplies and other personal-care items totaling $2.1 million in value they were looking to offload, and reached out to the Salvation Army for help in distributing the goods.
Lloyd quickly made some calls to other Salvation Army locations across the state, and dozens of deliveries were made last week.
“We were able to receive it and help get it to other nonprofits and food pantries,” he said.
A group of volunteers from local nonprofits — including the Salvation Army, the Tri-County United Way and the Glens Falls Rotary and Kiwanis clubs — sorted three truckloads of items into more than 80 pallets for distribution, which were stored on the floor of Cool Insuring Arena.
The items were picked up by area nonprofits beginning Tuesday. By Friday, everything had a home and just a dozen pallets needed to be picked up.
Nichele Beyer, an employee with the Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health, was loading her red pickup truck with boxes of hand soap, tissues and toilet paper on Friday morning. She was assisted by three volunteers from the Salvation Army, who formed a chain to expedite the process.
The organization works to help those who are homeless and living with mental health issues.
“It’s very, very helpful to have a donation like this that can fill a whole truck,” Beyer said. “This is going to last people a long time, and it’s stuff they can’t necessarily afford on their own.”
Lloyd said he put out an email blast to local nonprofits and received an immediate response.
He added that the Salvation Army in Albany may be getting a second delivery of goods sometime next week, which would be made available to organizations that were unable to receive goods this time around.
Lloyd said dry goods, like toilet paper and cleaning supplies, are always in high-demand and tend to move quickly. He pointed out the fact that many of the items received were hard to come by at the onset of the pandemic.
“Those are the kinds of things that can add extra expenses to folks’ bottom lines that they may not be able to have the luxury of getting,” he said. “That’s always a high-demand thing for food pantries is to have these personal care items, cleaning items.”
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.