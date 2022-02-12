Sales tax revenue boosts Washington County's fund balance

FORT EDWARD — Washington County closed 2021 with a fund balance of a little over $26 million, thanks in part to sales tax revenue that came in $5 million more than budgeted, county Treasurer Al Nolette told the county Board of Supervisors Finance Committee on Thursday.

Nolette said he expects the state’s first deposit of sales tax income for 2022 to be $424,000 more than what the county received at the same time last year.

“My best guess is that we’ll continue to see growth in the first and second quarter,” Nolette said. Beyond that, he didn’t want to predict.

Sales tax and other expected revenues should add $6 million to the fund balance, Nolette said. That doesn’t include any federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. The county’s expenses were also lower because “there were some things we couldn’t do” in 2021.

Jackson Supervisor Jay Skellie asked whether a proposed rollback of federal gasoline taxes would affect sales tax revenues. Nolette said it wouldn’t because the county tax only applies to the price of the gas itself, not the state and federal taxes on the fuel.

The biggest reason for the increased sales tax revenue was online shopping, Nolette said. Washington County has no big shopping malls; the nearest are outside the county in Wilton and Queensbury. When people shop online and have merchandise delivered to their homes, their county of residence receives the sales tax.

Although that might change as people return to stores, “Amazon is still a good way to do business,” Nolette said. The county has also seen some new retailers open, including several Dollar General stores, he said.

An ongoing effect of the pandemic is that the county hasn’t held any foreclosure auctions in two years. His office was just starting to arrange auctions of properties with delinquent taxes from 2018 when a foreclosure moratorium was imposed. That expired on Jan. 15, Nolette said.

The number of parcels in arrears “is extremely higher than normal,” around 80 parcels, Nolette said. It would usually be around 35 to 40.

According to court rulings, Nolette will have to schedule conferences with owners of properties in arrears before getting a court order to proceed with an auction, he said.

“It’s not that we won’t be able to foreclose, but it will look different,” Nolette said. “I can do it but it won’t happen tomorrow.”

A federal homeowner assistance program could help some delinquent taxpayers, Nolette said.

“It’s a win-win for everyone if federal funds help people stay in their homes,” Nolette said. “My goal is to get the county’s lien made whole, not take people’s property away.”

The state owes the county $4.5 million in Marchiselli grants, a state grant for transportation-related projects, Nolette said. The problem appears to be with the region and not the county specifically, he said. The county has a bond anticipation note coming due next month and Nolette was concerned the county might have to take out a short-term loan if the Marchiselli grant doesn’t arrive in time. That could cost the county money, he said. The committee authorized Nolette to take out an interfund loan if that happens.

The committee approved bids to purchase two trucks for the Department of Public Works. Beyer Ford submitted a price of $41,700 for a 2022 Ford F-250 truck, and DeNooyer Chevrolet bid $51,800 for a Silverado with an 8-foot bed and plow.

The full Board of Supervisors will vote to confirm committee actions at its regular monthly meeting on Feb. 18.

Personnel Committee

The Washington County Personnel Committee approved hiring 20 seasonal employees at county parks at Lake Lauderdale and Huletts Landing this summer, during its meeting Thursday. Positions to be filled are a park manager, eight lifeguard/laborers, and two senior lifeguards at Lake Lauderdale, and seven lifeguard/laborers and two senior lifeguards at Huletts Landing.

The committee approved filling a total of five vacant positions in the departments of public works, social services and sewer district. An account clerk in the sewer district was increased from 35 to 40 hours, and a part-time account clerk in the treasurer’s department was moved to a part-time senior account clerk.

In the DPW, six highway worker II positions were replaced with six carpenter positions. Personnel Officer Danielle Lapann said the change reflects what those workers are actually doing, which is carpentry. County Treasurer Nolette said the positions were negotiated with the Teamsters Union and the change will align the jobs with the union contract.

