Good summer weather and a strong summer tourism season are showing up in Warren County's tourism receipts.
The county Treasurer's Office has gotten its state sales tax payments from the state for July and August, which show large increases over the same months last year.
That is particularly good news in a county where the third quarter, the summer tourist season, is the busiest of the year for most businesses.
The year did not start out strongly, as a slow winter and rainy spring weather made for slow numbers in the first two quarters, with a decrease in the first quarter and 2 percent increase in the second quarter.
But July was up 7.9 percent and August 9.5 percent, amounting to an 8.7 percent increase for the third quarter.
For the year, the county's sales tax receipts have increased 2.8 percent over last year, which adds up to just under $1 million more than at the same point last year.
"It's looking good," county Treasurer Michael Swan said. "We'll wait to see what the final (quarterly) payment shows, but from everything I am seeing, I'm really encouraged."
Warren County leaders conservatively budgeted for a sales tax decrease this year, so an increase would help offset anticipated 2020 budget increases and help build the county's general fund balance.
Lake George Mayor Bob Blais said the metrics he views to gauge visitor numbers in the village of Lake George, such as water and sewage flow numbers, also seemed to show more visitors this summer.
He said that has continued with two big weekends after Labor Day, with the Adirondack Nationals car show and a plethora of events last weekend as well.
"We've had a great (summer) season and it is continuing," he said.
The county's sales tax rate is 7 percent, tied for the lowest in the state with Washington and Saratoga counties. The Board of Supervisors is reviewing a proposal to increase it to 8 percent, with some of the proceeds used to offset property taxes.
