Warren County's sales tax revenue has bounced back after a bad first quarter of the year, and county officials are finally getting access to state data that can tell them which economic sectors are doing best.

Sales tax receipts for the second quarter are up 4.4 percent so far, after a first quarter where they were 2.2 percent lower than the same period in 2018.

County officials have been at a loss to explain what causes sales tax figures to rise or fall, other than the normal seasonal fluctuations driven by tourism.

But county Treasurer Michael Swan said the state Department of Taxation & Finance has begun sharing data with his office that explains where the money is originating, which will allow for a breakdown on which sectors are generating sales.

He said he believes he will be able to break down sales by whether they come from retail, fuel and tourist accommodations, at the least.

Swan said he hopes to get through much of the data this month to have a preliminary report for supervisors later in the summer.

"This will give us some ideas," he said. "It's a huge file but we are working on it."

Overall, the county's sales tax receipts are up $274,355 over 2018 through mid-June, an increase over a year that turned out to be a record-breaker for the county, with $55 million coming in. 

Bolton Supervisor Ronald Conover, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors, said the second-quarter increase was encouraging as the county heads into the busy summer tourist season, when most of its sales and occupancy tax revenue is generated.

"We're doing OK," Swan said.

The county shares money with towns, although the distribution formula for that sharing is up for debate, and puts its portion toward the county general fund to defray property taxes.

The county charges 3 percent sales tax on top of the 4 percent charged by the state. Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties are all at 7 percent, the lowest in the state.

