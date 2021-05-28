Salem woman seriously injured in crash

JACKSON — A Salem woman was seriously injured in a crash on Thursday night.

Washington County sheriff’s deputies responded to state Route 22 near county Route 64 at about 9:17 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle accident. Police determined that driver Amanda I. Northshield, 30, had left the roadway and overturned several times. Northshield was ejected from the vehicle, according to a news release.

She was transported by Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad to a landing zone and flown by helicopter to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police were not able to say at this point whether speed, alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

