 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Salem woman seriously injured in crash
0 comments

Salem woman seriously injured in crash

{{featured_button_text}}

JACKSON — A Salem woman was seriously injured in a crash on Thursday night.

Washington County sheriff’s deputies responded to state Route 22 near county Route 64 at about 9:17 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle accident. Police determined that driver Amanda I. Northshield, 30, had left the roadway and overturned several times. Northshield was ejected from the vehicle, according to a news release.

She was transported by Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad to a landing zone and flown by helicopter to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police were not able to say at this point whether speed, alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

0 comments
0
2
1
12
4

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Memorial Path

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Memorial Path

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News