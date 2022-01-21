Salem woman hurt in Argyle crash

ARGYLE — A Salem driver suffered head and possible internal injuries when her car was hit by a dump truck on Friday morning in an intersection, police said.

Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy reported that deputies responded to the intersection of county Route 45 and state Route 40. Upon arrival, they discovered that Argyle Fire and EMS units were working to extricate one of the drivers from her 2010 Subaru.

The driver was identified by police as Ellen Bennett, 70, of Halls Pond Road in Salem.

The dump truck, a 2015 GMC, was driven by Dale W. Smith, 71, of Creek Bend in Stillwater.

Smith and his passenger, Patrick E. Minor, 61, of Antone Mountain Road in Corinth, were not hurt.

Bennett was extricated from her Subaru and transported to Glens Falls Hospital by Argyle EMS with a head injury. Possible internal injuries were also reported, police said.

A portion of state Route 40 was closed for just over an hour while the scene was cleared, according to Murphy.

Bennett was later cited for failing to stop at a stop sign.

Police said witnesses told deputies that Bennett had failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled into the path of a dump truck pulling a loader that was headed northbound on state Route 40.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.