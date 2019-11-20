FORT EDWARD — The ballot count started off poorly for Salem Town Board member Laura Dunham.
She had been ahead of challenger Robert Jarvis by two votes on Election Night.
But when the Washington County election commissioners recanvassed, they found an error.
She was actually only ahead by one vote.
The Board of Elections workers found that one ballot had been registered as "unscannable" by the machine. That one was not a vote for her.
Then there were 31 absentee ballots to count, plus five affidavits — emergency ballots cast on Election Night when the voter’s name isn’t listed in the polling book. That can happen when a voter stops voting — they become “inactive.” But the paper vote that they cast can still be counted if the person did not vote anywhere else and can prove they still live in the voting district.
With 36 ballots to count, either candidate could have won. In the end, the incumbent pulled ahead by just four votes.
Dunham won with 358 votes, while Jarvis had 354.
There were two seats up on the Town Board, but the other one was determined on Election Night. The clear winner was Republican Brenda Levey. After Wednesday’s count, her total was 442 votes.
All results are still unofficial.
Washington County also counted the ballots in the Hebron Town Board race, which was close on Election Night.
Challenger Jill Nadolski, a Democrat, defeated incumbent James Nelson, a Republican, by just six votes.
Nadolski finished with 202 votes, while Nelson received 196 votes.
The other incumbent for the two seats on the board, Republican Sanford Craig, won with 218 votes.
It’s remarkable to have all three candidates within 22 votes of each other.
The only undecided race in the region is for Ticonderoga Town Board. Incumbent Thomas Cunningham is behind by two votes with up to 74 absentees to be counted. He’s up against Heath Towne, who has 538 votes to his 536. Cunningham ran on the Democratic and an independent line; Towne was on the Republican line. That race will be counted on Friday.
Election 2019 chart
|Town/City
|Race
|Party
|Name
|Votes
|Warren County
|Glens Falls
|Ward 1 county supervisor
|D
|Jack Diamond - I
|156*
|R, I
|Nancy Underwood
|131
|Ward 2 county supervisor
|R, I
|Matthew Brown
|285
|D, C
|Peter McDevitt - i
|382*
|Ward 3 county supervisor
|D
|Claudia Braymer - i
|473*
|L
|Nathan Dunn
|94
|Ward 4 county supervisor
|D, WF
|Stephen Baratta
|124
|R, I
|Daniel Bruno
|140*
|Bolton
|Town Board (2)
|D, C, I
|Carole Newell
|179
|R
|Susan Wilson - i
|327*
|R
|Robert Macewan - i
|331*
|Chester
|Supervisor
|D, I, L
|Craig Leggett - i
|541*
|R, C
|John Maday
|396
|Town Board (2)
|D
|Bernard McCann
|396
|R
|Mike Packer - i
|585*
|R
|Chris Aiken
|608*
|Hague
|Supervisor
|R
|Edna Frasier - i
|192*
|ind.
|Joshua Patchett
|113
|Horicon
|Town Board (2)
|R
|Peter Palmer
|282*
|R
|Sylvia Smith - i
|277*
|I
|Patrick Farrell
|137
|Johnsburg
|Supervisor
|D, C
|Andrea Hogan - i
|501*
|R
|Daniel B. Hitchcock
|159
|Town Board (2)
|R
|Eugene Arsenault - i
|421*
|R
|Justin Gonyo
|390*
|ind.
|Peter Olesheski Jr. - i
|334
|Highway Superintendent
|R, ind.
|Frederick Comstock III
|449*
|ind.
|Michael Denno
|177
|Lake George
|Town Board (2)
|D
|Dan Hurley - i
|473*
|R, I
|Marisa Muratori - i
|534*
|R, I
|Sean Quirk
|408
|Queensbury
|Supervisor-at-large (4)
|D
|Jean Lapper
|2,828
|R, I, L
|Doug Beaty - i
|3,004*
|R, I
|Mike Wild - i
|3,298*
|R, I
|Brad Magowan - i
|3,238*
|R, I
|Rachael Seeber
|3,022*
|Town Board, Ward 2
|D, C, I
|Harrison Freer
|745*
|R
|David Deeb
|584
|Town Board, Ward 4
|D
|Jennifer Switzer - i
|520*
|I
|G. Travis Whitehead
|394
|Thurman
|Supervisor
|D, ind.
|Cynthia Hyde - i
|205
|R, ind.
|Susan Shepler
|239*
|Town Clerk
|D, ind.
|Susan Staples - i
|238*
|R, ind.
|Gail Seaman
|197
|Town Board (2)
|D
|Randy Galusha
|260*
|D, ind.
|Kathy Templeton
|163
|R, ind.
|Janet Wood
|222
|R, ind.
|Edward Brown
|266*
|Warrensburg
|Town Board (2)
|D, C
|Rich Larkin
|325*
|R
|Donne-Lynn Winslow - i
|364*
|R
|Linda Baker Marcella - i
|303
|ind.
|Janet Tallman
|86
|Washington County
|Argyle
|Town Board (2)
|D, ind.
|Dawn Bevilacqua
|364
|R
|Stephen Bonhote - i
|696*
|D, ind.
|Robin Lyle
|354
|R
|Patrick Sullivan - i
|657*
|Dresden
|Supervisor
|D, ind.
|George Gang
|55
|R, ind.
|Paul Ferguson - i
|145*
|Town Board (2)
|i
|Marc Brown
|95
|R
|John Barber Jr. - i
|116*
|R, ind.
|Allen Wilbur - i
|124*
|Fort Edward
|Supervisor
|D, ind.
|Terry Middleton - i
|433
|R
|Lester Losaw
|466*
|Superintendent of Highways
|R, ind.
|Danielle Cantiello
|333
|D, ind.
|Brian Brockway - i
|506*
|Greenwich
|Supervisor
|D, ind.
|Sara Idleman - i
|701
|R, ind.
|Don Ward
|731
|Town Board (2)
|D, ind.
|Pat Donahue
|686
|R, ind.
|Jeff Duxbury
|670
|D, ind.
|Audrey Fischer
|631
|R
|Julie Sipperly
|660
|Hebron
|Town Board (2)
|R
|Sanford Craig - i
|218*
|D, ind.
|Jill Nadolski
|202*
|R
|James Nelson - i
|196
|Superintendent of Highways
|D, ind.
|Floyd Pratt - i
|249*
|I
|Scott Taylor
|21
|R
|Craig Watrous
|93
|Kingsbury
|Town Board (2)
|R
|Richard Doyle - i
|723*
|R
|Jane Havens
|641*
|D
|Jeffrey Zappieri
|424
|Putnam
|Town Board (2)
|R, ind.
|Charles Bain Sr.
|158*
|R, ind.
|Christopher Mallon
|149*
|i
|Larry Shiell
|98
|Salem
|Supervisor
|D, ind.
|Evera Sue Clary - i
|471*
|R
|Howard Law
|275
|Town Board (2)
|D, ind.
|Laura Dunham - i
|358*
|R
|Robert Jarvis
|354
|R
|Brenda Levey
|442*
|D, ind.
|Christine Michael
|305
|Highway Superintendent
|R
|Travis Keys - i
|465
|D, ind.
|Scott Perkins
|279
|White Creek
|Supervisor
|D, ind.
|James Griffith
|352*
|R
|Robert Shay - i
|331
|Town Board (2)
|R
|Gregory Austin
|327
|D, ind.
|Tammy Taber - i
|378
|R
|Lance Allen Wang - i
|379
|Saratoga County
|Moreau
|Town Board (2)
|D
|John 'J.D.' Donohue
|1,283*
|R, C, I
|Gina LeClair - i
|1,268*
|R, C, I
|Alan VanTassel - i
|1,078
|Saratoga
|Town Board (2)
|R, C
|Ruth L. Drumm
|541*
|D
|Bryan Drew
|387
|R, C, I
|Gary Squires - i
|561*
|D
|James Sullivan
|399
|Wilton
|Supervisor
|D, WF
|Nancy Dwyer
|1,617
|R, C, I
|John Lant
|2,221*
|Town Justice (2)
|R, C, I, L
|Matthew Coseo - i
|2,466*
|R, C, I, L
|David Towne - i
|2,532*
|D
|Richard Wolfe
|1,391
|Town Board (2)
|D, WF
|Michele Hill-Davis
|1,533
|R, C, I
|Erinn Kolligian
|2,520*
|R, C, I, L
|Raymond O'Conor
|2,430*
|Highway Superintendent
|D
|John Helenek
|1,750
|R, C, I, L
|Kirklin Woodcock - i
|2,052*
|County wide
|Hamilton County
|District Attorney
|D, ind.
|Paul Roalsvig
|804
|R, C, I
|Christopher Shambo
|1,041*
|County Judge
|R, C
|Tatiana Coffinger
|1,104*
|I
|James Hyde
|34
|D, ind.
|Marsha King Purdue
|812
|Long Lake
|Town Board (2)
|R
|Richard Dechene - i
|229*
|ind.
|Nathan Hosley
|204
|R
|Craig Seaman - i
|274*
|Countywide
|Essex County
|County Clerk
|R, C
|Joseph Provoncha - i
|6,486*
|ind.
|Kari Ratliff
|2,796
|Newcomb
|Town Board (2)
|D
|Paul Hai
|112
|R, ind.
|Paul LaCourse
|132*
|i
|David Olbert - i
|121*
|R, ind.
|Bethebelle Poulin
|59
|D
|Robert Stringer
|73
|Superintendent of Highways
|I
|Daniel Allen
|19
|R
|Clifford Demars
|144*
|ind.
|Norman Fifield
|85
|Schroon
|Supervisor
|ind.
|Jeffrey Subra
|422*
|R, ind.
|Margaret 'Meg' Wood
|281
|Town Board (2)
|i
|John Fear
|302
|R, ind.
|Richard Gero
|473*
|R
|Lance Gould
|174
|ind.
|Ethan Thompson
|376*
|Ticonderoga
|Town Board (2)
|D, ind.
|Thomas Cunningham
|536
|R
|M. Mark Russell
|722*
|R
|Heath Towne
|538
|Superintendent of Highways
|R
|Salvatore Barnao - i
|592*
|ind.
|Paul Sharkey
|68
|Town/City
|Subject
|Yes*
|No
|Regional
|Crandall Public Library budget
|Glens Falls
|1,424
|494
|Queensbury
|3,253
|1,692
|Moreau
|1,192
|777
|Total
|5,869
|2,963
|Argyle
|Prop. 1: Allow restaurants in town to serve alcohol
|801
|335
|Prop. 2: Allow stores in town to sell beer and wine containers
|793
|340
|Prop. 3: Allow taverns in town to serve alcohol and sell "to go"
|776
|355
|Prop. 4: Allow retail liquor or wine stores in town
|765
|365
|Putnam
|Prop. 1: Change term for supervisor from 2 to 4 years
|142
|63
|Prop. 2: Change term for highway superintendent from 2 to 4 years
|168
|41
|Prop. 3: Change term for town clerk from 2 to 4 years
|160
|49
|Horicon
|Prop. 1: Increase benefit under Volunteer Firefighters Service Award Program
|353
|35
|Prop. 2. Increase maximum years of service credit earned under VFSAP
|328
|59
|Ticonderoga
|Prop. 1: Change term for supervisor from 2 to 4 years
|283
|641
|11 area counties
|Fourth Judicial District (4)
|D
|Julie Garcia
|68,580
|679 of 681 precincts - 99%
|D
|Michael Violando
|53,337
|R, C
|Rebecca Slezak
|82,640
|R, C, L
|Dianne Freestone
|83,566
|R, C
|James Walsh
|86,566
|R, C
|Michael Cuevas
|81,193
