Salem thrift shop benefits from Lowe's program

SALEM — The Shoppe Off Broadway, a local thrift shop that donates to local youth programs, received a new deck on its porch this week through Lowe’s Corp.’s Hometown program.

The Queensbury and Saratoga stores donated materials and skilled labor valued at $5,000, said Kiki Perkins, a Lowe’s employee and Salem resident who coordinated the project.

The chain of home improvement stores has committed to donating $100 million over five years to support community impact projects such as community centers, animal shelters, community gardens, playgrounds and safe and affordable housing. Stores have $2,500 apiece to put toward programs.

“Each store can nominate a project,” Perkins said. “We decided this year to connect the Saratoga and Queensbury stores so we could donate more.”

Projects are generally closer to a store, but this year they decided to look at needs in smaller, more distant communities.

The Shoppe Off Broadway is an independent nonprofit that operates under the umbrella of the Historic Salem Courthouse Preservation Association, which runs the former Washington County courthouse as a community center.

“I reached out to the courthouse,” Perkins said. “As a Salem resident, I know there’s not a lot of money here. The courthouse does so much for the community.”

The shop accepts donations of clothing and housewares, sells them at affordable prices, and donates the proceeds to local youth programs.

The shop has operated since 2004 in the former sheriff’s house, a two-story building on the south side of the 1869 courthouse and jail.

“We’ve raised about $300,000 since our inception,” said Sue Keyes, the organization’s founding president and still a volunteer. “Everything we make goes back to the community, especially for children.”

The shop has been a significant backer of the courthouse’s Lunch, Learn & Play program, a free summer day program for local children that includes education, recreation and a meal. The shop also gives grants to teachers at Salem Central School and provides free clothes and housewares to people in crisis, such as after a fire.

“The nurses at school know they can get kid’s clothes for free for children who need them,” said Karen Sheldon, the shop’s facilities chair.

Porches on the west, south and east sides of the building give access to the building. Volunteers accept donations on the front porch when the shop is open.

But the porches were near the end of their useful lives.

Beginning last Saturday, community volunteers removed the porch decks, demolished the porches’ underpinnings and reframed them. Five staff members from Lowe’s came Thursday and installed new synthetic Trex planking. The shop was expected to reopen for business on Nov. 2 but asks that people hold on to donations until Nov. 9.

The shop stocks clothing for women, children and men, along with housewares, toys, books and “tchotchkes galore,” said Beverly Kerr, president of the shop’s board of directors.

Prices for clothing start at 50 cents and generally top out around $4, although very good quality clothes may be tagged for more.

“Eight dollars for us is very high-priced,” she said.

Clothes are turned over every three months. Unsold goods go to other charities.

“We try to find a home for everything,” Keyes said.

Kerr photographs the best new arrivals and posts them on Facebook.

“A lot of people come in every week to search for what’s new,” Sheldon said.

Most donations are used, but some are brand new.

“We get a lot when people pass on,” Kerr said.

“We get donated some great things,” Sheldon added, like the recent gift of a circle light for illumination during Zoom meetings. “Sometimes we don’t know what it is,” and one of the 15 or so volunteers has to do some online sleuthing.

Shop hours are 10 a.m. to noon every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and the first and third Saturdays of the month. For more information, visit the shop’s Facebook page.