Salem starts community fund

SALEM — The town of Salem takes care of its own.

“You better believe it,” said Supervisor Evera Sue Clary, who opened a fund with $5,000 at Glens Falls National Bank on Thursday for people in need in the community.

A fund called #SoSalem has been in existence in town for about a year, said Clary.

The account name at Glens Falls National is now called #SoSalem Community Assistance Fund.

“What we’re using it for is to help people transition through this time of change,” said Clary, referring to the coronavirus pandemic. “People don’t know what’s happening next. They’ve been laid off. You have to wait for unemployment checks, they don’t come immediately. It’s a period of uncertainty, and people get very, very nervous.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Clary said she just sat with a family that needed formula for their newborn and diapers for their other children.

“And they didn’t have any so they were cutting up an older child’s diapers to make it work,” Clary said.

Already, Jeremy Wells of Five Acre Farms donated a truck filled with 1,200 half-gallons of milk bottled by Battenkill Valley Creamery last weekend. A second truck of milk arrived Thursday, Clary said.