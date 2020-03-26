Salem starts community fund

SALEM — The town of Salem takes care of its own.
“You better believe it,” said Supervisor Evera Sue Clary, who opened a fund with $5,000 at Glens Falls National Bank on Thursday for people in need in the community.
A fund called #SoSalem has been in existence in town for about a year, said Clary.
The account name at Glens Falls National is now called #SoSalem Community Assistance Fund.
“What we’re using it for is to help people transition through this time of change,” said Clary, referring to the coronavirus pandemic. “People don’t know what’s happening next. They’ve been laid off. You have to wait for unemployment checks, they don’t come immediately. It’s a period of uncertainty, and people get very, very nervous.”
You have free articles remaining.
Clary said she just sat with a family that needed formula for their newborn and diapers for their other children.
“And they didn’t have any so they were cutting up an older child’s diapers to make it work,” Clary said.
Already, Jeremy Wells of Five Acre Farms donated a truck filled with 1,200 half-gallons of milk bottled by Battenkill Valley Creamery last weekend. A second truck of milk arrived Thursday, Clary said.
“People have been incredible,” Clary said.
People can donate to the account at Glens Falls National Bank or donate items to Clary at 23 E. Broadway in care of the SoS fund.
People looking for help can contact the town through Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/635885936981308/about/ or search for Salem Community Joined Together on Facebook. The Facebook page also lists items in need and numbers to call.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.