Salem school officials welcome first student to board of education

SALEM — A student has been accepted onto the Salem Washington Academy Board of Education, a first for the school district.

After a rigorous application process, high school senior Cole Loveland was selected by the board to serve as the first-ever student representative.

He attended his first board meeting on Jan. 31 to get a feeling for what the board meetings are like.

"This is a great pathway for direct communication, and for the board to get a gauge of the student climate," Loveland stated in a news release.

While Loveland will not have voting powers, his appointment is meant to foster a closer relationship between the administration and the student body.

In May 2021, the public voted to authorize the Board of Education to initiate the process.

While the school board for Salem Washington Academy (also known as Salem Central School District) is one of the few schools to do this in the area, they are not the only one. Dr. Robert Ceglowski, vice president of the school board, initially came up with the idea.

"I heard it from my sister. She works with the Vermont State Board of Education, and she heard about different schools that do this there. So we looked into whether we could do it, legally speaking. The student will be part of all public discussions. But they don't vote and they don't go to executive sessions," Ceglowski said.

Despite Loveland not being able to vote on any issues, he will be able to act as a liaison between the student body, the administration and the school board.

"The board feels really strongly that transparency is really important. Not only can the student representative bring information to the board, but the student can bring stuff back to his peers," Ceglowski stated. "If people feel like their perspective in general got represented, even if their side doesn't win, it can generate healthy, robust discussion."

An example of such an issue is dress code. It's an issue that directly affects students in an obvious way and one that the school board would need student representation on.

"Day-to-day stuff is in the administration's wheelhouse, but when you talk about policy that's in the board's lane," Ceglowski added.

Loveland has made it clear to his peers that he wants to be a voice for them.

"I'm honored that the student body and board have the confidence in me to represent and pave the way for future student board members," he said.

Loveland is also a member of the Salem-Cambridge wrestling team, and commented that this experience has helped shape him to confront new experiences and challenges head on.

