Salem school locked down

SALEM — Salem Central School was locked down for a period of time Thursday morning when a person reported a man with a gun walking on East Broadway Street toward campus.

The man was reported to be wearing camouflage clothing and carrying a rifle or shotgun.

State Police and Washington County sheriff's officers responded, searched the area and did not locate anyone with a gun or who matched the description. The school lockout, where doors are locked and entry to the school not allowed, was then lifted.