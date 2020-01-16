Salem school locked down

SALEM — Salem Central School was locked down for a period of time Thursday morning when a person reported a man with a gun walking on East Broadway Street toward campus.
The man was reported to be wearing camouflage clothing and carrying a rifle or shotgun.
State Police and Washington County sheriff's officers responded, searched the area and did not locate anyone with a gun or who matched the description. The school lockout, where doors are locked and entry to the school not allowed, was then lifted.
Numerous small game hunting seasons are open this time of year.