Salem school district chooses new superintendent

SALEM — The Salem Central School District has chosen a new superintendent.

The district's Board of Education announced Wednesday its intent to appoint Julie Adams at its next board meeting on April 26.

Adams has been Salem's junior-senior high school principal for the last two and a half years.

Speaking on the district's decision to appoint Adams, school board President Anne Dunigan said in a news release: "She is a strong communicator and values collaboration on all levels. We feel she will be a leader who will look not only to include administrators, teachers and staff, but the larger community in decision-making."

The board is offering Adams an initial salary of $152,000.

The appointment is an internal one; Adams has worked in the district since 2019. Before that, she was the principal at other schools, including Gloversville Middle School and Hoosic Valley Central School.

Prior to entering administrative work, Adams was a high school math teacher.

"I have come to understand how important Salem Washington Academy is to the community as a whole. I am excited to continue to work collaboratively with students, parents, faculty, staff and the community to continue valued traditions as well as prepare our students for success in college, career and citizenship," Adams said in a news release.

Adams is expected to begin on July 1.

She will replace Interim Superintendent Mark Doody.

The search was coordinated by WSWHE BOCES District Superintendent James Dexter.

